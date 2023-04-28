Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:47PM

Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

The SuperSmart tool combines digital advice with member education, personalised via registry data, including demographics and preferences. Iress said it is ideal for members with simple advice needs and supports member engagement and education with multi-format content.

Iress said it is looking to plug Australia's advice gap, giving an option to the 12 million Aussies with unmet advice needs.

"Iress is delighted to support Hostplus and IFS with mass-personalised, education-led digital advice solutions that enable their members to achieve better financial outcomes both today and in retirement. 'SuperSmart' is the natural extension of our extensive experience in advice delivery, providing super funds with an integrated digital advice and member education experience," Iress chief executive, superannuation Paul Giles said.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Meanwhile, Hostplus group executive, member experience Paul Watson said adopting the tool is recognition that any advice service the fund uses must be scalable in order to reach the level of membership Hostplus boasts. The fund has 1.69 million members with $95.4 billion invested.

"Hostplus sees advice as a critical service offering for our members to enable them to retire with confidence. We're passionate about ensuring that when our members are ready for advice, they're aware that we can provide it to them on their terms - whether that be digital, in person or over the phone," he said.

"... partners like Iress and IFS not only give us the ability to boost our current advice offering but, vitally, continually collaborate in optimising the experience over the long term."

Also commenting, IFS executive manager, advice solutions Adrian Gervasoni said: "IFS is very focused on driving innovation and efficiency in how industry super funds are able to deliver great advice at scale. By partnering with industry leaders such as Iress and Hostplus, we feel we have the capabilities, risk appetite, conviction and clarity of objectives to seed a market-leading solution. Importantly this solution must meet the member's needs, and not be just a widget building project."

Read more: HostplusIressIFSIndustry Fund ServicesSuperSmartAdrian GervasoniPaul GilesPaul Watson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress unveils major restructure, new leadership
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
Top rated superannuation products in Australia revealed
Hostplus cuts Choiceplus fees
Iress error impacts ESSSuper members
Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey
Industry fund joins the million-member club
Mason Stevens welcomes former Iress chief
Prime Super's general manager of investments departs
Industry fund tops personal super tables

Editor's Choice

Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
As VicSuper members migrate to Aware Super on May 11, a wider range of investment options will be made available to them.

Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

Future Fund trumps market averages

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Future Fund has delivered a positive 1.1% return over the 12 months ending March 2023, surpassing the ASX (0.1%) and S&P500 (-7.7%).

High returns flow from water rights

CHLOE WALKER
As La Niña dries up, local water entitlement deals are flowing in. The esoteric asset, held mainly by irrigators, is seldom known by the investing public, however after three consecutive years of heavy rainfall, many say there's never been a better time to buy water rights.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.