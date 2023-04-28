Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

The SuperSmart tool combines digital advice with member education, personalised via registry data, including demographics and preferences. Iress said it is ideal for members with simple advice needs and supports member engagement and education with multi-format content.

Iress said it is looking to plug Australia's advice gap, giving an option to the 12 million Aussies with unmet advice needs.

"Iress is delighted to support Hostplus and IFS with mass-personalised, education-led digital advice solutions that enable their members to achieve better financial outcomes both today and in retirement. 'SuperSmart' is the natural extension of our extensive experience in advice delivery, providing super funds with an integrated digital advice and member education experience," Iress chief executive, superannuation Paul Giles said.

Meanwhile, Hostplus group executive, member experience Paul Watson said adopting the tool is recognition that any advice service the fund uses must be scalable in order to reach the level of membership Hostplus boasts. The fund has 1.69 million members with $95.4 billion invested.

"Hostplus sees advice as a critical service offering for our members to enable them to retire with confidence. We're passionate about ensuring that when our members are ready for advice, they're aware that we can provide it to them on their terms - whether that be digital, in person or over the phone," he said.

"... partners like Iress and IFS not only give us the ability to boost our current advice offering but, vitally, continually collaborate in optimising the experience over the long term."

Also commenting, IFS executive manager, advice solutions Adrian Gervasoni said: "IFS is very focused on driving innovation and efficiency in how industry super funds are able to deliver great advice at scale. By partnering with industry leaders such as Iress and Hostplus, we feel we have the capabilities, risk appetite, conviction and clarity of objectives to seed a market-leading solution. Importantly this solution must meet the member's needs, and not be just a widget building project."