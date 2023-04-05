Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Hostplus cuts Choiceplus fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023   12:45PM

The super fund is reducing fees on its direct investment option for members, effective this month.

The Choiceplus option enables members to invest in the shares in the S&P/ASX 300, a range of ETFs and listed investment companies (LICs) and term deposits.

Platform administration fees have been cut from $180 per annum to $168. In terms of brokerage fees, the minimum fee has dropped to $13 from $19.95, while the maximum brokerage fee of 0.11% of trade value has been reduced to 0.10%.

Finally, transaction account fees are now 0.10% of cash holdings, compared to the previous 0.90%.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Hostplus is also making some enhancements to the offering, including increasing the allowable investment limits on some ETFs and LICs from 20% to 50%, which the fund said provides more flexibility.

"We pride ourselves on being able to realise and pass on the benefits of our scale to our members, resulting in product and service improvements like this, that give our members more control and choice in the way they manage their investments, and to be able to do so at a highly competitive cost," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said.

"As well as maintaining our cost leadership in this increasingly popular investment option, we've also actively listened to our members in terms of what they want and need from a product like Choiceplus. I'm pleased to say we've acted on our members' requirements and been able to use our increasing scale to enhance Choiceplus."

Read more: ChoiceplusHostplusDavid Elia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey
Industry fund joins the million-member club
Prime Super's general manager of investments departs
Industry fund tops personal super tables
Best performing MySuper investment option named
What you read in 2022
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official
Super funds supercharge semiconductor business
Hostplus defies inflation fears

Editor's Choice

UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback

ANDREW MCKEAN
UBS is readying for a return to Australia's wealth management sector, aiming to build on the private banking legacy of Credit Suisse.

Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
Global X has launched a US investment grade corporate bond ETF, amid skyrocketing credit demand.

RBA steadies cash rate, flags more hikes

KARREN VERGARA
As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate at 3.60% in April, most economists warn Australians not to rule out further increases throughout the year.

Super performance test consultation opens

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has opened consultations that aim to make the superannuation performance test more accurate by updating the benchmarks and extending the testing period.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.