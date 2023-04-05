Hostplus cuts Choiceplus fees

The super fund is reducing fees on its direct investment option for members, effective this month.

The Choiceplus option enables members to invest in the shares in the S&P/ASX 300, a range of ETFs and listed investment companies (LICs) and term deposits.

Platform administration fees have been cut from $180 per annum to $168. In terms of brokerage fees, the minimum fee has dropped to $13 from $19.95, while the maximum brokerage fee of 0.11% of trade value has been reduced to 0.10%.

Finally, transaction account fees are now 0.10% of cash holdings, compared to the previous 0.90%.

Hostplus is also making some enhancements to the offering, including increasing the allowable investment limits on some ETFs and LICs from 20% to 50%, which the fund said provides more flexibility.

"We pride ourselves on being able to realise and pass on the benefits of our scale to our members, resulting in product and service improvements like this, that give our members more control and choice in the way they manage their investments, and to be able to do so at a highly competitive cost," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said.

"As well as maintaining our cost leadership in this increasingly popular investment option, we've also actively listened to our members in terms of what they want and need from a product like Choiceplus. I'm pleased to say we've acted on our members' requirements and been able to use our increasing scale to enhance Choiceplus."