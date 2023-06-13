Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Hostplus closes infrastructure, property options

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023   11:41AM

Hostplus is closing its infrastructure and property investment options, redirecting roughly $300 million in assets to balanced options. At the same time, it's introducing six new investment options, two of which are indexed.

The $100 billion industry fund notified members the options will close on October 1, saying the decision is in keeping with its broader strategy to offer "a more comprehensive suite of investment options."

According to Rainmaker Information, Hostplus has about $9 billion of its funds under management invested in property and infrastructure across all its options. Just $235 million of this was invested in the property option as at March 30. The infrastructure option had just $66 million.

In the year to May end, the property option returned 3.83%. Over three and five years, it's returned 11.84% and 7.29% respectively.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure option - introduced in December 2019 - returned 8.94% for the 12 months to May 31. Over three years it's returned 9.45%.

The fund has advised members who are invested in the property option to transfer their savings into the conservative balanced option, while the balanced option best aligns with the infrastructure option, it said.

In making the decision, Hostplus said it "has considered factors including the appropriate management of investment risk, costs, complexity, asset allocation, rebalancing and liquidity, and how these particularly relate to unlisted assets within these standalone sector options."

"Taking these considerations into account, we believe withdrawing these options, while at the same time introducing a broader suite of new pre-mixed options, is appropriate and in members' best financial interests," it said.

"We're one of Australia's largest investors in unlisted property and infrastructure. We'll continue to invest in these assets, both in Australia and overseas, by blending them into our other pre-mixed options."

Several other large super funds have made similar calls in recent years.

Equipsuper closed its property option in June last year, while AustralianSuper closed its property option in September 2021.

Meanwhile, in October 2020, HESTA merged its infrastructure option into its property option.

It also comes as Hostplus introduces six new pre-mixed options, including two passive portfolios.

From October 1, members will have access to High Growth, Defensive, Indexed High Growth, Indexed Defensive, Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) - High Growth, and Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) - Defensive options.

Read more: propertyinfrastructureHostplusAustralianSuperEquipsuperHESTARainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Consulting triopoly dominates NFP super
Nuveen wins $190m super mandate
Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM
IFM, ISPT explore merger options
ETP investors struggle to pick winners
Super fund ESG options underweight BHP, overweight CSL
HESTA pushes for gig worker super entitlements
Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper
Super fund blunder likely down to bad data: Podcast

Editor's Choice

Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair

ANDREW MCKEAN
IFM Investors and Industry Super Australia (ISA) chair Greg Combet has relinquished his role to head the government's new Net Zero Agency.

Cbus appoints chief executive, deputy

KARREN VERGARA
Cbus has named Justin Arter's successor as chief executive and promoted its chief member officer as second in charge.

APAC now most active region for VC: Data

CASSANDRA BALDINI
APAC venture capital (VC) assets under management climbed to $1.21 trillion in September last year, surpassing North America's $1.04 trillion.

FinClear partners with trading platform

KARREN VERGARA
FinClear has won a mandate to provide third-party clearing and trade support services to a global trading platform that recently hit Australian shores.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.