Hostplus closes infrastructure, property options

Hostplus is closing its infrastructure and property investment options, redirecting roughly $300 million in assets to balanced options. At the same time, it's introducing six new investment options, two of which are indexed.

The $100 billion industry fund notified members the options will close on October 1, saying the decision is in keeping with its broader strategy to offer "a more comprehensive suite of investment options."

According to Rainmaker Information, Hostplus has about $9 billion of its funds under management invested in property and infrastructure across all its options. Just $235 million of this was invested in the property option as at March 30. The infrastructure option had just $66 million.

In the year to May end, the property option returned 3.83%. Over three and five years, it's returned 11.84% and 7.29% respectively.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure option - introduced in December 2019 - returned 8.94% for the 12 months to May 31. Over three years it's returned 9.45%.

The fund has advised members who are invested in the property option to transfer their savings into the conservative balanced option, while the balanced option best aligns with the infrastructure option, it said.

In making the decision, Hostplus said it "has considered factors including the appropriate management of investment risk, costs, complexity, asset allocation, rebalancing and liquidity, and how these particularly relate to unlisted assets within these standalone sector options."

"Taking these considerations into account, we believe withdrawing these options, while at the same time introducing a broader suite of new pre-mixed options, is appropriate and in members' best financial interests," it said.

"We're one of Australia's largest investors in unlisted property and infrastructure. We'll continue to invest in these assets, both in Australia and overseas, by blending them into our other pre-mixed options."

Several other large super funds have made similar calls in recent years.

Equipsuper closed its property option in June last year, while AustralianSuper closed its property option in September 2021.

Meanwhile, in October 2020, HESTA merged its infrastructure option into its property option.

It also comes as Hostplus introduces six new pre-mixed options, including two passive portfolios.

From October 1, members will have access to High Growth, Defensive, Indexed High Growth, Indexed Defensive, Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) - High Growth, and Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) - Defensive options.