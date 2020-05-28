Hong Kong financial hub status at risk

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has issued a stern warning to Beijing, threatening the status of Hong Kong as one of the world's biggest financial hubs.

In response to the Hong Kong protests, Pompeo said Hong Kong is no long autonomous from mainland China and therefore should be treated the same.

"Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997," Pompeo said in a statement to US Congress.

The statement comes after Beijing announced its move to impost Chinese national security laws in Hong Kong, which aim to stifle secessionist activity.

There are concerns the laws could be used to supress any further pro-democracy protests and those who advocate for it.

Senior officials in the US, including President Donald Trump, have warned that China will risk losing Hong Kong as a financial hub in Asia if the laws are imposed.

Currently, Hong Kong is immune for the US-China trade war but the US said this immunity will only continue is China guarantees autonomy to the city.

"Beijing's disastrous decision is only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms and China's own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-filed international treaty," Pompeo said.

"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground."

Chinese officials have argued the matter is domestic issue and the new security laws are of no threat to Hong Kong autonomy.

In addition to being an international hub, Hong Kong is known as a being an Australian regional base in Asia.

AusTrade figures show Hong Kong is home to approximately 100,000 Australians and has over 600 Australian businesses operating in the region.