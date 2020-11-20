NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Homeowners given preferential treatment: RIR
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 20 NOV 2020   11:59AM

The Retirement Income Review found the treatment of housing in the Age Pension assets test provides more support to homeowners compared to non-home owners.

The review found the preferential treatment given to home ownership leads to inequities in the retirement income system.

"The exemption of the principal residence in the assets test particularly benefits age pensioners with high-value homes," it said.

"Around 15% of retirees on the Age Pension own homes worth more than $1 million.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The RIR noted that the larger free areas in the assets test for non-homeowners benefit only a small share of retirees who are renting.

"About 6% of non-homeowner Age Pension recipients have a level of total assets above the homeowner thresholds and below the non-homeowner thresholds and could benefit from this preferential treatment," it said.

"Even the limited number of renters who benefit from the higher assets test free areas and hold their wealth in forms other than a home are still at a disadvantage relative to homeowners."

The review said, compared to a homeowner with identical total wealth, a renter receives about $4000 less Age Pension per year.

"Compared with the Age Pension, Commonwealth Rent Assistance is more targeted to lower-wealth households," it said.

"About 20% of Age Pension expenditure goes to the top two wealth quintiles, while close to 90% of Commonwealth Rent Assistance expenditure goes to the bottom wealth quintile."

The report noted that homeowners and renters have large differences in their income and wealth accumulation during their working life.

"While working, home owners generally have higher incomes than renters. They typically have higher educational attainment and longer employment history, in part due to the requirements for down payment and ongoing servicing of mortgages," it said.

"Home ownership also serves as a savings commitment device. Working-life differences result in different retirement outcomes for home owners and renters."

The review found that despite home owners and renters have about the same income in retirement due to government payments to lower-income households, home owners have lower housing expenditure and therefore higher disposable incomes.

"Home owners are less likely to face financial stress and poverty in retirement. Apart from working-life differences, some government policies affect home owners and renters differently," the RIR said.

"The Age Pension assets test treats retirees in similar economic circumstances differently based on their home ownership status."

Read more: Age PensionRIRCommonwealth Rent AssistanceRetirement Income Review
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New approach needed for Age Pension: RIR
Household capital remains key: RIR
Fifth pillar in retirement system considered
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
SG rise no real benefit to women: Review
Give the people advisers: Retirement Income Review
Frydenberg unveils Retirement Income Review
Treasury expected to release retirement review
SG verdict: Choose your own adventure
Super needs improvement: Report card
Editor's Choice
Insurance in super is confusing: Consumers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
Consumers engaging directly with their super fund on insurance matters are often left confused and overwhelmed by the information provided and upset they cannot get guidance specific to their circumstances, an ASIC report shows.
Macquarie to offer private market solutions
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
A new partnership between Macquarie Investment Management and Wilshire Associates will deliver "institutional-quality" investments to sophisticated investors.
Cbus appoints new technology chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a new chief information technology officer, joining the fund from Latitude Financial.
Sequoia reveals strategic plans
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:32PM
ASX-listed Sequoia Financial Group has revealed its plans to increase its adviser numbers and licensees to adjust to the shifting landscape of the financial advice industry.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something aqpYx9y9