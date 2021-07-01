Homebuyer schemes speed up saving time

As values soar, Australians are entering the property market up to five years sooner due to government homebuyer schemes, research shows.

Commonwealth Bank data shows customers have bought property on an average of 4.78 years faster using the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS) or New Home Guarantee (NHG).

CBA customers in NSW saved an average of 5.05 years followed Victoria (4.99 years), ACT (4.53 years), WA (4.50 years), SA (4.42 years) and Queensland (4.20 year).

"We know that saving for a deposit is one of single biggest challenges facing first homebuyers and those re-entering the property market," CBA executive general manager of home buying Michael Baumann said.

"Our data shows CBA customers who have used one of these home buyer initiatives have been able to enter the property market nearly five years earlier on average than they would if they saved for the standard 20% deposit."

This comes as CoreLogic revealed the latest home values rose 1.9% in June, up 13.5% in annual growth for the financial year.

Over the financial year, Darwin saw the highest annual rate of growth at 21% followed by Hobart (19.6), Canberra (18.1), Sydney (15%) and Adelaide (13.9%).

"This is the highest annual rate of growth seen across the Australian residential property market since April 2004, when the early 2000's housing boom was winding down after a period of exceptional growth. However, there are some markets where performance is starting to ease more notably," CoreLogic head of research for Australia Eliza Owen said.

The increase in housing values may be attributed to the decrease in advertised stock, which is 24.4% lower than the five-year average.

CoreLogic estimated that there were around 126,320 listings advertised for sale in the three months to June, 7.9% above the previous five-year average for the June quarter. However, in the same period, there were 167,450 sales nationally.

This equates to one sale for every new listing on the market.

"This dynamic of strong consumer demand, and low housing supply, continues to create some urgency among buyers," Owen said.