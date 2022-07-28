Newspaper icon
Holon, Gemini launch retail crypto funds

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 28 JUL 2022   12:25PM

Holon has partnered with Gemini to launch Australian unlisted retail Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL) funds.

The launch will provide local investors and financial advisers with regulated access to the burgeoning blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds.

A company issued statement called the fees the "lowest in Australia" with 0.4% management fee and 0.4% capped fund.

The statement added the Holon Filecoin Fund is the first ASIC registered retail managed investment scheme for digital assets outside of BTC and ETH.

The funds will use a traditional investment vehicle, a retail managed investment scheme, and invest directly into BTC, ETH and FIL.

Holon's managing director Heath Behncke said the launch is a landmark for the Australian cryptocurrency market.

"We are huge believers in the potential for blockchain and cryptocurrency to revolutionise key areas of the global and Australian economy, including finance and data storage. But Australian investors, financial investors, and financial advisers have struggled to find regulated ways to invest, he said.

Behncke explained that the Holon funds have been structured to include Gemini's institutional grade custody to provide investors and financial advisers with attractively priced exposure.

Over time, he aims to have the funds offered via platforms that will enable advisers to allocate client investments in the same way that they would for any other portfolio investment.

The statement further advised Gemini will deliver the three funds with institutional-grade crypto storage and industry leading security.

Gemini is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services to custody digital assets.

It is regularly audited and subject to the capital reserve and cybersecurity requirements and compliance standards like those of a traditional financial institution.

Gemini's senior principal of business development Asia Pacific Alex Philips said the partnership with Holon is a great example of the firm's commitment to increasing the accessibility of crypto across the globe.

"As interest in cryptocurrencies surge, we will continue to build strategic partnerships that enable investors to safely engage with the digital economy through Gemini's institutional grade custody," he explained.

The funds have a $5000 minimum investment or $2000 with a $200 per month savings plan and provide access with daily unit pricing, daily redemption, and same day cash settlement/asset purchase. The funds are long only, with no gearing and no trading.

Holon's head of asset management Rory Scott added the key component in relation to the custody solution is that it allows financial advisers a scalable solution for allocation of investments to the sector.

"The direct asset model is very difficult to implement because of the challenges associated with custody, professional indemnity insurance and approved product lists. A regulated managed investment scheme removes this complexity," he said.

Read more: HolonGeminiBitcoinEthereumFilecoin FundRory Scott
