Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Hollywood strike plays havoc with film fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023   11:24AM

The AEP Screen Fund has not been able to raise a single dollar due to the ongoing strike action in Hollywood, but GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre is confident the money will pour in once a deal between actors and production companies is signed.

At the start of the year, GSFM unveiled its collaboration with Australian Entertainment Partners (AEP) to introduce a unique investment vehicle dedicated to the local film and television industry.

The AEP Screen Fund set out to secure up to $100 million in equity, combined with a bank facility of up to $500 million, targeting institutional investors, such as governments, family offices, and high-net-worths.

However, it's been lights out since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) members called for better compensation, job security, staffing and protection against artificial intelligence job interference.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) joined the movement shortly after in July and remains in continued negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), resulting in the strike extending beyond 100 days.

Hopes are high that a deal will soon be reached, however until it is McIntyre said not much can be done to secure investor backing.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"The honest answer is we've made zero progress," he said.

"And the reason we've made zero progress is we suspended fundraising while the strike was on."

He clarified that the choice to halt fundraising was driven by ethical reasons, as seeking capital from investors without the ability to deploy it would have been disingenuous.

"We didn't want to take people's money if we didn't have something to immediately invest in," he said.

However, McIntyre remains optimistic that the strike will conclude shortly, which will enable the fund to attract investors.

He said realistically the fund will raise its first money in the first quarter of 2024.

"That strike is horribly close to resolution, so we'll resume our fundraising activity very shortly. We are looking to target investors this year, with an aim to get cracking after Christmas," he confirmed.

He admitted it's been tough not being able to push ahead.

"It's frustrating that you can't hit the button and go, but no one can hit the button and go. The industry is in gridlock with the exception of those projects that were approved before the strike started," he said.

Despite the industry pause, McIntyre explained that GSFM and AEP are still in talks with potential investors.

"On our side, we have continued discussions with all interested parties; the wheels of government don't turn at a rapid velocity," he laughed.

"Any negotiations with a government agency take time, so in many ways, this pause in terms of production was not wanted because we have had a series of productive ongoing conversations."

McIntyre said AEP has met with US streaming services, as well as Apple, Amazon, and major Hollywood studios, "reminding them this is what we're looking to do in Australia and that the nation is a great destination for production."

"The reactions from the studios in the US have been overwhelmingly positive; they're very keen to move forward with Australia as a destination.

"We've also been talking to aspiring writers and producers in Australia for local content that not only could be sold here but might be appropriate for a global audience. So, it's fair to say, while the fundraising has been zero, work goes on and it's been quite constant," he said.

However, McIntyre reaffirms that nothing will move forward until actors are back at work.

"If we can't put the money to work, there is no point taking it off people. They can get a better return sitting in the bank where they are now," he said.

Listen to the full episode here:

Read more: GSFMDamien McIntyreAustralian Entertainment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Munro Partners launches new fund
AEP, GSFM launch Australian film fund
US CPI inflation rate stays stubbornly high
US fund manager sets up Sydney shop
Bonds are back: GSFM
Man GLG launches Asia Opportunities Fund
GSFM strengthens distribution capabilities
CPI poses awkward optics for RBA: Economist
GSFM names key account manager
Federal Reserve delivers 0.75bp rate rise

Editor's Choice

RW Capital launches Pets Fund

CHLOE WALKER
The White family office has launched a $40 million capital raise for a new investment fund in the pet accommodation sector.

Hollywood strike plays havoc with film fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The AEP Screen Fund has not been able to raise a single dollar due to the ongoing strike action in Hollywood, but GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre is confident the money will pour in once a deal between actors and production companies is signed.

American Century unveils new global strategy

CHLOE WALKER
The American Century Global Sustainable Value Equity strategy will target 'diamonds in the rough' that are well positioned to benefit from a transition to more sustainable business practices.

Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken

ELIZABETH FRY
Aitken joins from Bell Financial where he returned a year ago after his former fund management business - Aitken Investment Management - was sold in a management buyout.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
8

ERM 2023: Conduct Risk, Compliance & Culture for Financial Services Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.