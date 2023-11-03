Hollywood strike plays havoc with film fund

The AEP Screen Fund has not been able to raise a single dollar due to the ongoing strike action in Hollywood, but GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre is confident the money will pour in once a deal between actors and production companies is signed.

At the start of the year, GSFM unveiled its collaboration with Australian Entertainment Partners (AEP) to introduce a unique investment vehicle dedicated to the local film and television industry.

The AEP Screen Fund set out to secure up to $100 million in equity, combined with a bank facility of up to $500 million, targeting institutional investors, such as governments, family offices, and high-net-worths.

However, it's been lights out since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) members called for better compensation, job security, staffing and protection against artificial intelligence job interference.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) joined the movement shortly after in July and remains in continued negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), resulting in the strike extending beyond 100 days.

Hopes are high that a deal will soon be reached, however until it is McIntyre said not much can be done to secure investor backing.

"The honest answer is we've made zero progress," he said.

"And the reason we've made zero progress is we suspended fundraising while the strike was on."

He clarified that the choice to halt fundraising was driven by ethical reasons, as seeking capital from investors without the ability to deploy it would have been disingenuous.

"We didn't want to take people's money if we didn't have something to immediately invest in," he said.

However, McIntyre remains optimistic that the strike will conclude shortly, which will enable the fund to attract investors.

He said realistically the fund will raise its first money in the first quarter of 2024.

"That strike is horribly close to resolution, so we'll resume our fundraising activity very shortly. We are looking to target investors this year, with an aim to get cracking after Christmas," he confirmed.

He admitted it's been tough not being able to push ahead.

"It's frustrating that you can't hit the button and go, but no one can hit the button and go. The industry is in gridlock with the exception of those projects that were approved before the strike started," he said.

Despite the industry pause, McIntyre explained that GSFM and AEP are still in talks with potential investors.

"On our side, we have continued discussions with all interested parties; the wheels of government don't turn at a rapid velocity," he laughed.

"Any negotiations with a government agency take time, so in many ways, this pause in terms of production was not wanted because we have had a series of productive ongoing conversations."

McIntyre said AEP has met with US streaming services, as well as Apple, Amazon, and major Hollywood studios, "reminding them this is what we're looking to do in Australia and that the nation is a great destination for production."

"The reactions from the studios in the US have been overwhelmingly positive; they're very keen to move forward with Australia as a destination.

"We've also been talking to aspiring writers and producers in Australia for local content that not only could be sold here but might be appropriate for a global audience. So, it's fair to say, while the fundraising has been zero, work goes on and it's been quite constant," he said.

However, McIntyre reaffirms that nothing will move forward until actors are back at work.

"If we can't put the money to work, there is no point taking it off people. They can get a better return sitting in the bank where they are now," he said.

