HMC Capital reaches first close on fund

The asset manager has successfully closed its Health Care and Life Sciences Unlisted real estate fund (UHF) after receiving more than $1 billion, including from major global pension funds.

The group said it secured $640 million of equity commitments, including $251 million from three major global institutional investors, two of which are significant pension funds.

It further received $322 million from HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT and said a fourth institutional investor is currently undertaking advanced due diligence for the remaining equity commitment.

HMC Capital will provide short-term underwriting support for this amount, it said.

As announced in March 2023, UHF will initially own a portfolio of seven acute care hospitals leased to leading Australian operator, Healthscope.

The fund successfully settled on $474 million of Healthscope hospitals in May.

UHF will settle the remaining $470 million with third-party institutional capital in early October.

According to HMC Capital, the fund possesses a substantial brownfield development pipeline within the current Healthscope hospitals, with committed projects expected to yield a total value of $1.3 billion upon completion.

The fund is also expected to realise positive valuation gains on completion of these developments.

UHF is the group's second unlisted institutional fund raised in 2023 with HMC Capital reporting it now manages over $2 billion of committed unlisted institutional funds.

"Today's announcement underscores the group's ability to execute large, complex transactions and grow funds under management in a core growth vertical supported by favourable megatrends," it said.

HMC Capital said it's on track to achieve a $10 billion in committed AUM target by the end of 2023.

"We are delighted to reach first close and welcome a number of top tier major new strategic capital partners for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Unlisted real estate fund," HMC Capital head of funds management Nicholas Harris said.

"This is a high conviction strategy which is benefiting from global megatrends and expected to generate greater investor appetite over time."

Meanwhile, HMC Capital managing director and group chief executive David Di Pilla said the group continues to make significant progress in its transition to becoming a high return on equity alternative asset manager.

"The Healthcare and Life Sciences Unlisted real estate fund is a good example of HMC's ability to source highly strategic acquisitions through unique deal structuring and underwriting," he said.

"Our strategic partnership with Brookfield helped us secure the portfolio on attractive terms and will generate material recurring income for the group."

The group is pleased with the level of demand it's received throughout the fundraising process and the calibre of institutions it's partnered with, he added.

"Today's announcement also underpins our conviction around growing our healthcare and life sciences platform into a global strategy over time," he said.

"There is significant and growing institutional investor demand from both Australian and global investors as they actively down weight from structurally challenged sub sectors."