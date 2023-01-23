Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HMC Capital adds director, institutional capital

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023   12:16PM

High-profile investment and asset management executive Kate Hillyar has joined HMC Capital as it continues to grow its institutional alternative funds management business.

Before joining the alternatives investment firm, Hillyar worked in London in similar roles at Abrdn and most recently Federated Hermes.

She was was previously a director of institutional distribution and an investment specialist at MLC Investment Management.

Earlier, she worked at NAB Asset Management as a director of institutional distribution and an investment specialist and was the Western Australia business development manager for NGS Super.

She has also held roles at Macquarie and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

HMC Capital managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said: "We are excited that Kate has joined HMC Capital as a director, institutional capital."

"Kate's appointment reflects the growing and diversifying nature of our business as an alternative fund manager across multiple real asset segments including, daily needs real estate, healthcare and private equity.

"She will work alongside Nicholas Harris and assist in growing our domestic and international institutional relationships."

Read more: HMC CapitalKate HillyarAbrdnCredit Suisse Asset ManagementDavid Di PillaFederated HermesMacquarieMLC Investment ManagementNAB Asset ManagementNGS SuperNicholas Harris
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US inflation hits one-year low
Super funds supercharge semiconductor business
NGS Super chair to retire
Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced
Budget deficit pressured by debt costs
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
NGS Super increases death, TPD premiums
Stock exchanges, industry pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Adamantem Capital promotes three

Editor's Choice

Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

Brighter Super revamps board structure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Having maintained a 15-person board to oversee the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, Brighter Super kicked off 2023 with a new board composition including a new appointment.

Consultation opens on NALI amendments

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

Four themes driving 2023: Iggo

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Inflation, bonds, China, and the energy transition are at the top of AXA IM chief investment officer Chris Iggo's list of themes that will shape 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.