HMC Capital adds director, institutional capital

HMC Capital adds director, institutional capitalBY ELIZABETH FRY | MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023 12:16PM
High-profile investment and asset management executive Kate Hillyar has joined HMC Capital as it continues to grow its institutional alternative funds management business.
Before joining the alternatives investment firm, Hillyar worked in London in similar roles at Abrdn and most recently Federated Hermes.
She was was previously a director of institutional distribution and an investment specialist at MLC Investment Management.
Earlier, she worked at NAB Asset Management as a director of institutional distribution and an investment specialist and was the Western Australia business development manager for NGS Super.
She has also held roles at Macquarie and Credit Suisse Asset Management.
HMC Capital managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said: "We are excited that Kate has joined HMC Capital as a director, institutional capital."
"Kate's appointment reflects the growing and diversifying nature of our business as an alternative fund manager across multiple real asset segments including, daily needs real estate, healthcare and private equity.
"She will work alongside Nicholas Harris and assist in growing our domestic and international institutional relationships."
