Hines, Cadillac Fairview announce $1.5bn BTR deal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:53PM

Global real estate investor Hines and Cadillac Fairview (CF) have formed a partnership with the capacity to develop and acquire up to $1.5 billion of assets in the Australian build-to-rent (BTR) sector.

Cadillac Fairview is the real estate division of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Leveraging both firms' expertise in the residential sector, the partnership aims to develop, own, and operate best-in-class, purpose-built BTR assets across Australia and will be seeded by three development sites.

The joint venture's investment strategy will focus on projects located in vibrant submarkets close to transportation, employment hubs, diverse retail offerings and entertainment centers.

The developments aim to deliver tailored amenity offerings which reflect both partners' strong ESG convictions, both locally and globally.

"Hines has been investing in living assets across Asia for over 25 years, with recent acquisitions including co-living assets in Hong Kong and residential assets in Japan, most recently through its diversified investment fund, Hines Asia Property Partners (HAPP)," Hines chief investment officer for Asia Chiang Ling Ng said.

"Both Hines and Cadillac Fairview recognize Australian BTR as one of the most exciting growth opportunities in Asia."

Meanwhile, CF senior vice president, investments Asia Pacific Karl Kreppner said: "The residential sector is a key area of focus for Cadillac Fairview globally, and we are pleased to be investing in the sector in Australia alongside Hines."

This investment aligns with our strategic objective of expanding our investment portfolio in Asia by forming partnerships with best-in-class operators and developers in attractive asset classes, such as residential, office and logistics, he said.

"It also complements our global residential portfolio, which includes large active pipelines across the US, Europe and Canada."

HinesCadillac FairviewChiang Ling NgKarl KreppnerOntario Teachers Pension Plan
