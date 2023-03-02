Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Hines buys QLD industrial asset

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:55PM

The global real estate manager has made its seventh industrial and logistics asset acquisition in Australia and its second in Queensland with the purchase of a Brisbane cold storage property.

Located at 31 Lahrs Road in Ormeau Queensland, the 11,175 square metre asset is in an established industrial precinct which has developed over time into a hub for cold storage occupiers.

Commenting on the purchase, Hines head of industrial and logistics Australia Alysia Reilly said that the buy is a strategic opportunity to capitalise on the current dislocation in supply and demand dynamics, with the latest leasing statistics showing an extremely tight leasing market across the entire East Coast of Australia.

"In addition to the macroeconomic tailwinds experienced by the sector, new building technologies and standards are reducing the outdated perceived risk of cold storage investment," she said.

Meanwhile, Hines chief investment officer Asia Chiang Ling Ng said he is seeing an increased demand for the cold storage sector not just in Australia, but across Asia Pacific."

"Australia is a leader, along with China and India, when it comes to growing demand for cold storage space.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"Investments such as these are vital as economies are recognising the importance of addressing the shortage in supply of reliable refrigerated facilities, particularly for the storage of fresh produce, vaccines and other non-discretionary goods, so Hines is looking forward to bringing our best-in-class global expertise to develop cold-storage spaces like this across Asia Pacific."

Since 2020, Hines has secured 11 logistics assets in Asia Pacific over seven cities in Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

It made its entrance in the Australian industrial sector in April last year.

Read more: HinesAlysia Reilly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hines, Cadillac Fairview announce $1.5bn BTR deal
Hines enters Australian industrial sector

Editor's Choice

LIC hunts for investment manager

KARREN VERGARA
A specialised listed investment company is looking for a new fund manager as it overhauls its investment mandate.

ART appoints new board, investment committee members

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has made several high-profile appointments to its board and investment committee.

Industry super defies turbulent markets

KARREN VERGARA
Industry super defied the odds by growing its asset pool by 14% at the end of 2022 while other sectors contracted.

FPA and AFA set to merge

KARREN VERGARA
The two major advice associations will merge to create the Financial Advice Association of Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.