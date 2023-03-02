Hines buys QLD industrial asset

The global real estate manager has made its seventh industrial and logistics asset acquisition in Australia and its second in Queensland with the purchase of a Brisbane cold storage property.

Located at 31 Lahrs Road in Ormeau Queensland, the 11,175 square metre asset is in an established industrial precinct which has developed over time into a hub for cold storage occupiers.

Commenting on the purchase, Hines head of industrial and logistics Australia Alysia Reilly said that the buy is a strategic opportunity to capitalise on the current dislocation in supply and demand dynamics, with the latest leasing statistics showing an extremely tight leasing market across the entire East Coast of Australia.

"In addition to the macroeconomic tailwinds experienced by the sector, new building technologies and standards are reducing the outdated perceived risk of cold storage investment," she said.

Meanwhile, Hines chief investment officer Asia Chiang Ling Ng said he is seeing an increased demand for the cold storage sector not just in Australia, but across Asia Pacific."

"Australia is a leader, along with China and India, when it comes to growing demand for cold storage space.

"Investments such as these are vital as economies are recognising the importance of addressing the shortage in supply of reliable refrigerated facilities, particularly for the storage of fresh produce, vaccines and other non-discretionary goods, so Hines is looking forward to bringing our best-in-class global expertise to develop cold-storage spaces like this across Asia Pacific."

Since 2020, Hines has secured 11 logistics assets in Asia Pacific over seven cities in Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

It made its entrance in the Australian industrial sector in April last year.