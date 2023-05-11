High super balance tax needs work: Podcast

In a new podcast, HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the plan to double concessional tax rates on super balances over $3 million has many pain points.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Hutton said he is not a fan of the proposal, saying it "has a few whiskers on it."

"I don't see it as being that beneficial other than to raise a bit of extra revenue, and probably not a lot of extra revenue for that matter," he explained.

"I think it's got a few whiskers on it; one is that it's $3 million per individual but that's not the same $6 million for a couple, that's a shame."

Hutton explained if a couple had a joint super balance of $5 million but kept $4 million in one partner's name and $1 million, money can't be easily moved around.

"You can't subtly take out $2 million from the larger balance and add it to the lower balance member and still be within the construct of the $3 million limit, so that'd be one point," he said.

"I think the fact that it's not indexed is also problematic."

Hutton isn't the only one who shares this view. Earlier in the year Financial Services Council (FSC) analysis of ATO data found a significant portion of Australian taxpayers will breach the cap in their lifetime.

It found some 500,000 individuals currently saving for retirement or already retired could be impacted if the cap remains unindexed.

"It's not applied to a huge number of people at the moment," said Hutton.

"Over time it will apply to more and more people, particularly those who have an SMSF."

Hutton further pointed out that it's misleading to say the tax rate will only jump from 15% to 30%.

"The way it works is the bit above the $3 million will attract extra tax," he explained.

But extra tax won't just be accrued on earnings or taxable income, unrealised gains will also need to be factored in, he said.

"That's bigger than just saying an extra 15% tax rate on that bit over the $3 million," he added.

"So, I guess I'm not a big fan of it. I'm not a big fan of the way that it's measured and the fact that it's going to have to be administered through the tax office. I think they're going to struggle to get the administration seamless."

Listen to the full episode here: