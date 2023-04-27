High returns flow from water rights

As La Niña dries up, local water entitlement deals are flowing in. The esoteric asset, held mainly by irrigators, is seldom known by the investing public, however after three consecutive years of heavy rainfall, many say there's never been a better time to buy water rights.

A government report shows that water entitlements in Australia is a $26 billion industry. Kilter Rural's Kilter Water Fund posted a high 23.69% return in the year to July 2022. Competing products Argyle Water Fund gained 16.45% while Duxton Water reported 21.56% over the same period.

"From an investor perspective, water entitlements provide a great source of uncorrelated returns," Kilter Rural executive director and chief investment officer Euan Friday says.

"They're also underpinned by strong economic drivers, and those economic drivers are absolute scarcity coupled with increasing demand from water users who can afford to pay more."

Friday says, investing in water rights is like buying a real estate title.

"Similar to a real estate title, water is transferable, you can mortgage it, you can lease it, you can subdivide it, and you can amalgamate it," Friday explains.

"It's an asset that has features like a land title, and the owner of that water entitlement provides you with certain rights to share in the water resources within a defined system."

When you own a water entitlement, you receive water allocations each year, starting July 1 and ending June 30.

"With the water allocation you receive, you can use it to water your crops or sell it to someone else," Friday says.

"Now's a fantastic time to invest in water, because after three years of La Niña and low water allocation prices, the outlook is for a return to drier conditions which will see prices rise."

Riparian Capital Partners co-founder and managing partner Nick Waters says it'll be an interesting year ahead for water investors.

"We're shifting from three back-to-back La Niña events, which historically is pretty rare, and the bureau is now anticipating a shift to El Niño sometime this year and potentially also a positive Indian Ocean Dipole phase," he says.

"While we're likely to shift into a drier, hotter cycle this year than we've had in the last three, the storages are quite full at the moment, and there's still a lot of water around."

Waters believes irrigators are in a relatively strong position going into the drying cycle; those clear open skies and warmer temperatures will likely be conducive to an expansion in the annual cropping programs in the southern Murray Darling Basin this year.

"We should see quite strong demand for water as we get towards the back end of the year as annual croppers plant summer crops and require irrigation water for those crops," Waters says.

As one of the biggest investors in water entitlements in the Murray Darling Basin, Argyle Capital Partners chief investment officer Kim Morison says the variability of Australia's rainfall is a main driver of the group's return profile.

From that perspective, investing in water isn't correlated to equity markets, but rather the seasonal climate impacts, which vary across the country and years.

"We mitigate this variability in our fund by having a geographically diverse set of water rights and different classes of water rights in the same system that perform differently in the same seasonal conditions," Morison says.

"The target return for our fund is to achieve a 10% per annum return net of fees through the cycle, and we recommend that people consider this over a five- to seven-year horizon, given climate cycles in Australia."

Waters believes investing in a portfolio of Australian water entitlements is an effective way to gain diversified exposure to the range of high value irrigated commodities that are being grown in the various irrigation regions across Australia.

Through dedicated investment vehicles, investors can gain exposure to a range of irrigated commodities, and the irrigators who produce those crops across different climatic regions.

Waters says the structure of Australia's water market, which is one of the largest cap and trade markets in the world, combined with the vital nature of water as an input into irrigation farming, means there's naturally strong competition for these rights.

"They're also not making any more water entitlements because they're not going to build any more dams," Friday adds.

"That's why we have seen good returns and we will continue to going forward."