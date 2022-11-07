HESTA, ISPT, UniSuper to build UNSW hub

A consortium comprising HESTA, ISPT, Plenary and UniSuper are investing $600 million to develop the University of New South Wales' (UNSW) Health Translation Hub.

The new 15-storey health education and research building, located in Randwick, will span a net lettable area of 30,927sqm and will form an integral part of the establishment of one of Australia's pre-eminent health precincts. It has an initial 20-year commitment from UNSW to occupy 65% of the space, with the remainder to be open to others in the health, research and education sectors.

HESTA, ISPT and UniSuper will each hold a 33.3% interest in the development. Plenary is also an investor, as well as the development and asset manager for the project.

It follows a highly competitive tender process, involving both domestic and international investment capital looking to secure the development, which is situated on land owned by the Health Administration Corporation (HAC) and leased to UNSW.

Commenting on the deal, UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said: "We're delighted to be an investor in the consortium partnering with UNSW to deliver a state-of-the-art education and research hub."

"The investment will target significant sustainable objectives including a 6-star green star rating and a 5.5 star NABERS energy rating. This is a natural fit for UniSuper, given our rich heritage in the higher education and research sector."

ISPT healthcare and life sciences general manager Robert Pepicelli concurred. "This latest partnership reflects our desire to invest in real estate for purpose in terms of health, medical research and education; allowing ISPT to play a pivotal role in one of NSW's largest co-located healthcare anchored precincts."

"Strong market fundamentals in the healthcare and life sciences sector are the drivers behind ISPT's growing portfolio in this space, driven by forecasted long-term sector growth and low volatility compared to alternative sectors."

Meanwhile, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said: "This exciting investment in what can be a critical health, education and research precinct can help deliver strong, long-term returns for HESTA members, while supporting future jobs, and growth in our economy and better health outcomes for many in our society."

"HESTA has a proud track record of long-term investment in health and life sciences, supporting jobs and innovation in sectors where many of our members work."

This is the latest investment made through HESTA's $430 million healthcare property mandate, she added.

Construction of the hub is forecast to begin next year, with completion due in 2025.