HESTA hires high profile economist

HESTA has appointed high profile economist Annette Beacher as an investment manager and market strategist.

Beacher has spent two decades as a market economist for international investment banks, working in Australia and Singapore.

Most recently, she was a full-time anchor for business and markets live-streaming platform ausbiz TV.

There, she interviewed top professionals in macro, strategy and funds management and provided instant views on news events when they broke.

The bulk of Beacher's career was working as a macro analyst at TD Securities where she served as head of Asia Pacific Research, and at Citi, where she spent the same amount of time.

Earlier, Beacher did a four-year stint in Canberra as a forecaster and policy advisor with the Prime Minister's department.

"We're excited to welcome Annette Beacher to HESTA as our investment manager and market strategist," a HESTA spokesperson said.

"Annette's depth of financial markets expertise and unique experience is a great addition to our investment team, supporting us to continue delivering strong, long-term investment performance for members."