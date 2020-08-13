HESTA awards three-year mandate

HESTA has awarded a three -year mandate to an administrator following a competitive tender process.

Link Group has been reappointed to provide the $53 billion super fund with retirement and superannuation solutions.

The mandate is for an initial three years with the option for HESTA to extend the terms for a further two years.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the decision to reappoint Link would deliver the best outcome for its over 850,000 members.

"We are very pleased to continue our strong working partnership with Link Group as our fund administrator, and collaborating to produce great outcomes for our members including improves service and technology offerings," Blakey said.

"We look forward to working together to continue to deliver for our members and employers positive, technology driven experiences and outcomes."

Link retirement & superannuation solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said the Link team was excited to continue its work with HESTA.

"We are delighted to have been reappointed by HESTA as its fund administrator, and to continue our partnership delivering superior outcomes for its members and employers," she said.

"HESTA and its members in the health and community services sector play such an important role in our community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are thrilled to be tasked with continuing to provide support to its 850,000 members."

"This reappointment is also testament to the efforts and commitment of our retirement and superannuation solutions team, who work tirelessly to support our fund clients and their members, and of our continued investment in our industry-leading technology."