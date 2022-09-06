HESTA adds Woodside, Santos to climate watchlist

HESTA has notified AGL, Origin, Santos and Woodside that they've been placed on a watchlist under the fund's engagement escalation framework.

HESTA has written to the chairs of AGL, Origin, Santos and Woodside informing them the companies were placed on the watchlist. The fund outlined its concerns about the disparity between the companies' strategic targets and the Paris Agreement goals.

Watchlist companies are subject to closer engagement and monitoring. The engagement escalation framework also considers the use of votes against 'Say on Climate' resolutions, directors' elections, support or filing of shareholder resolutions and/or consideration of divestment, where HESTA considers there is inadequate evidence of progress to address risks and it is in members' best financial interests.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey commented the best financial interests of members are served through a timely, equitable and orderly transition to a low carbon economy.

"Each of these companies has a role in mitigating climate risk and reducing emissions in Australia, which will help reduce the systemic climate risk to our members' portfolio," Blakey said.

"HESTA has engaged with these companies since at least 2018. While we've seen some progress, there's evidence of a gap between the companies' commitments and their actions to transition their businesses in line with Paris Agreement goals."

The fund has sought a response from the companies on how their climate strategies align with a 1.5 degree pathway and how future capital expenditure will support a timely, equitable and orderly transition to a low carbon economy.

Meanwhile, HESTA announced a new target to halve normalised emissions across its portfolio by 2030.

Blakey said: "The science is telling us this is a critical decade and that mitigating climate change related risks requires an accelerated transition and a more rapid reduction in emissions."

"HESTA is committed to using active ownership with emissions-intensive companies to help drive down emissions in the portfolio and manage climate risk."

As part of its announcement of a new interim emission reduction target, HESTA has committed to investing 10% of its portfolio in climate solutions, like sustainable property, by 2030.