Superannuation

HESTA adds US$200m to Stafford Capital private equity fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   12:44PM

HESTA is committing a further US$200 million to the HESTA Sustainable Capital Investment Trust, a private equity program managed with Stafford Capital Partners.

HESTA's additional US$200 million investment increases the total size of the program to US$450 million.

The HESTA Sustainable Capital Investment Trust (HSCIT) makes direct investments in lower-mid-market private equity businesses that contribute to one or more United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and wellbeing, gender equality, affordable and clear energy, climate action, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic growth.

HSCIT invests through a strategy that targets direct co-investments with leading sustainable private equity managers and aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

HESTA allocated the funds for this investment from the HESTA Sustainable Growth option, which invests in companies selected and managed based on specific environment, social, and governance standards.

As of 30 June 2022, the HESTA Sustainable Growth option has averaged an annual return of 10.39%.

Commenting on the announcement, Stafford Private Equity partner Kurt Faulhaber said: "We are delighted to have further strengthened our long-term partnership with HESTA, one of the world's leading investors in sustainable private equity."

"By focusing on co-investments and GP-led transactions, our program offers unique and cost-efficient access to lower-mid-market private equity businesses that meet long-term sustainability goals."

Meanwhile, HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson stated that the fund is actively seeking opportunities to invest in the transition to a lower carbon and more sustainable future.

"Through private equity investments like this we're supporting innovative, cutting-edge companies grow and develop their businesses to deliver sustainability solutions at greater scale to the market," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"This is helping us to provide strong, long-term returns for HESTA members while also having a positive impact on progressing global sustainable development goals."

Editor's Choice

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

Former adviser sees ban reduced

CHLOE WALKER
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
