Hejaz receives RIAA fund certifications

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 1 NOV 2022   12:41PM

Hejaz Financial Services received certification from the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) on four of its funds.

The funds include Hejaz Global Ethical Fund, Hejaz Equities Fund, the Hejaz Property Fund and the Hejaz Income Fund.

"RIAA's Responsible Investment Certification Program differentiates quality, true to label responsible investment products which meet the Responsible Investment Standard. We congratulate Hejaz Financial Services for meeting the high benchmark set for certification for four of its funds," RIAA chief executive Simon O'Connor said.

The Islamic finance provider said regardless of faith, retail investors increasingly want to see themselves in their investments. It also added that while its products are designed to encourage Muslim Australian investors to access traditional services, it also wants to see non-Muslim investors take them up.

"Australians want to see themselves reflected in their choices, whether it be their investments, their clothing manufacturers, or food suppliers, social responsibility and values-based living," explained Hejaz chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy.

"But there are a lot of imposters out there that are labelling their products ethical when in fact they are anything but."

Research conducted by RIAA found that 89% of Australians and 83% of New Zealanders expect their investments to be made responsibly and ethically.

While four in five Australians are now expecting investment products to be verified as delivering on their promise by an independent certifier.

"Hejaz's mission is to not just enable financial access for Muslims but also provide non-Muslims with ultra-ethical products that they can trust," Dhedhy added.

"That's why it was so imperative for Hejaz to gain certification from the RIAA, Australia's leading responsible investing certification body, to ensure that our investors know that when they invest in a Hejaz product, they can count on not being a victim of greenwashing."

