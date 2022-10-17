Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Hejaz launches Sharia-compliant ETFs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 17 OCT 2022   12:41PM

Two of the group's Sharia-compliant funds are now available on the ASX, appointing a responsible entity for both.

Both the Hejaz Equities Fund and the Hejaz Property Fund aim to create a positive impact and building wealth for members without negatively impacting society.

Specifically, the Hejaz Equities Fund (ISLM) is a growth fund with exposure to a diversified global equities portfolio of Sharia-compliant investments. It invests primarily in developed markets around the world, primarily Europe, North America and selected Asian markets, including Australia.

Meanwhile, the Hejaz Property Fund (HJZP) applies an ethical overlay to invest in globally listed REITs. Sharia investment principles are applied as negative screens to exclude investment assets based upon the nature of their business activities and their failure to meet financial thresholds relating to debt, liquidity, and income.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

The group has appointed Equity Trustees as RE for both of the funds.

Hejaz chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said: "While Islamic ETF products are widely available overseas, this will be the first time Islamic Finance products are listed on the ASX."

By making it simple for retail investors to access our award-winning funds, we are taking an important step towards our goal of providing high-performing, ethical financial products to Australian Muslims, he added.

"Hejaz is also planning to launch a third ETF before the end of the year, providing retail investors with greater access to the Hejaz Income Fund, Australia's highest returning Islamic Income Fund," Dhedhy revealed.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley congratulated Hejaz on delivering this milestone, and for their initiative in servicing an important, growing segment of the market.

"We are excited to be involved in the creation of Australia's first Sharia-compliant ETFs and look forward to applying our funds governance expertise to both," he said.

Read more: Equity TrusteesHejaz Property FundMuzzammil DhedhyHejaz Income FundRussell Beasley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GQG Partners awards RE mandate
Equity Trustees wins AEMO mandate
Hejaz launches financial advice service
Equity Trustees celebrates new mandate
Equity Trustees confirms AET acquisition
Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation
Super fund for women closes
Equity Trustees in new technology partnerships
Foord Asset Management enters Australia, mandates EQT
EQT reveals most popular fund launches

Editor's Choice

Maple-Brown Abbott names investment director

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
Greg Stark has been appointed to the newly created role of investment director for the manager's global listed infrastructure business.

ASIC issues stop orders on Holon funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
ASIC has placed interim stop orders on Holon's unlisted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin funds due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs) just months after their launch.

Government to boost paid parental leave

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:39AM
The federal government plans to extend the Commonwealth paid parental leave scheme to six months come 2026.

Magellan makes investment leadership changes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:32AM
Magellan Financial Group chief executive David George has officially taken on the additional role of chief investment officer, and a deputy chief investment officer has been appointed.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.