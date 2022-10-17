Hejaz launches Sharia-compliant ETFs

Two of the group's Sharia-compliant funds are now available on the ASX, appointing a responsible entity for both.

Both the Hejaz Equities Fund and the Hejaz Property Fund aim to create a positive impact and building wealth for members without negatively impacting society.

Specifically, the Hejaz Equities Fund (ISLM) is a growth fund with exposure to a diversified global equities portfolio of Sharia-compliant investments. It invests primarily in developed markets around the world, primarily Europe, North America and selected Asian markets, including Australia.

Meanwhile, the Hejaz Property Fund (HJZP) applies an ethical overlay to invest in globally listed REITs. Sharia investment principles are applied as negative screens to exclude investment assets based upon the nature of their business activities and their failure to meet financial thresholds relating to debt, liquidity, and income.

The group has appointed Equity Trustees as RE for both of the funds.

Hejaz chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said: "While Islamic ETF products are widely available overseas, this will be the first time Islamic Finance products are listed on the ASX."

By making it simple for retail investors to access our award-winning funds, we are taking an important step towards our goal of providing high-performing, ethical financial products to Australian Muslims, he added.

"Hejaz is also planning to launch a third ETF before the end of the year, providing retail investors with greater access to the Hejaz Income Fund, Australia's highest returning Islamic Income Fund," Dhedhy revealed.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley congratulated Hejaz on delivering this milestone, and for their initiative in servicing an important, growing segment of the market.

"We are excited to be involved in the creation of Australia's first Sharia-compliant ETFs and look forward to applying our funds governance expertise to both," he said.