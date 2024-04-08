Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platformBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 8 APR 2024 12:46PM
Read more: Hejaz, Openmarkets, Investment, Wealth, Dan Jowett, Hakan Ozyon
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.
Openmarkets will support the platform with API-led market infrastructure technology, enabling access to Australia's first shariah-compliant ASX-listed ETFs. These include the Hejaz Equities Fund (ASX: ISLM), the Hejaz Property Fund (ASX: HJZP), and its Hejaz Sukuk Fund (ASX: SKUK).
Openmarkets said the introduction of this platform will be an "important milestone" for Australian Muslims who require their investments to comply with shariah principles, thereby circumventing companies engaged in activities deemed immoral or harmful by Islam.
These companies must also meet strict environmental, social, or governance (ESG) criteria.
Openmarkets chief executive Dan Jowett said the business was proud to contribute to financial products that will create more options for Muslim investors across Australia.
"Openmarkets solutions will enable Hejaz to grow its footprint in Australia, giving Australia's growing Muslim community more options and more choice as to where and how they invest their money," Jowett said.
Meanwhile, Hejaz chief executive Hakan Ozyon said Openmarkets' "innovative trading technology" would broaden its solutions.
"Hejaz is proud to deliver a fresh and compliant approach to investing for Australian Muslims, which make up nearly one million people. This partnership with Openmarkets will be critical as we expand our financial solutions to meet this community's needs," Ozyon said.
Hejaz currently has $1.3 billion in funds under management and advice, catering to over 6200 clients.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform
Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG
Forager schedules LIT delisting
Non-compete clauses come under the microscope
|Sponsored by
Where do advisers invest their time?
The stage 3 tax cuts have sparked discussions on bracket creep. Implementing a tax-effective investment strategy is crucial now more than ever.
|Sponsored by
Quality and Yield. A Powerful combination.
With central bank rates seemingly peaked, investors are not awaiting yield increases. We're bucking the trend with investment rates at decadal highs
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER