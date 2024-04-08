Newspaper icon
Investment

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 8 APR 2024   12:46PM

Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Openmarkets will support the platform with API-led market infrastructure technology, enabling access to Australia's first shariah-compliant ASX-listed ETFs. These include the Hejaz Equities Fund (ASX: ISLM), the Hejaz Property Fund (ASX: HJZP), and its Hejaz Sukuk Fund (ASX: SKUK).

Openmarkets said the introduction of this platform will be an "important milestone" for Australian Muslims who require their investments to comply with shariah principles, thereby circumventing companies engaged in activities deemed immoral or harmful by Islam.

These companies must also meet strict environmental, social, or governance (ESG) criteria.

Openmarkets chief executive Dan Jowett said the business was proud to contribute to financial products that will create more options for Muslim investors across Australia.

"Openmarkets solutions will enable Hejaz to grow its footprint in Australia, giving Australia's growing Muslim community more options and more choice as to where and how they invest their money," Jowett said.

Meanwhile, Hejaz chief executive Hakan Ozyon said Openmarkets' "innovative trading technology" would broaden its solutions.

"Hejaz is proud to deliver a fresh and compliant approach to investing for Australian Muslims, which make up nearly one million people. This partnership with Openmarkets will be critical as we expand our financial solutions to meet this community's needs," Ozyon said.

Hejaz currently has $1.3 billion in funds under management and advice, catering to over 6200 clients.

Read more: HejazOpenmarketsInvestmentWealthDan JowettHakan Ozyon
