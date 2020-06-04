NEWS
Hedge funds record best month since GFC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:32PM

Hedge funds in April posted their highest one-month returns since May 2009, but still have a long way to go before they can pare back March quarter losses.

Preqin's All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark returned 5.82% in April as most stock markets rebounded in the month, making it the highest one-month return since May 2009.

Yet it is a long road ahead, as hedge funds still need to recover their first quarter losses of 10.94%.

April's stellar returns only still take the year to date returns to -5.62%.

"Although returns surged in April, hedge funds remain underwater in 2020...While investors will have welcomed these improved returns, they will be expecting hedge funds to capitalise on any further recovery in 2020," Preqin said.

"And with the public markets continuing to rally -- the S&P 500 produced a return of +4.53% in May -- hedge funds may be completing their comeback sooner rather than later."

Equity strategies were the top performing hedge funds in April 2020, returning 7.40% compared to the all-strategies' 5.82%.

"In a similar trend to the wider hedge fund market, equity strategies posted their best monthly return since the soaring equity markets of 2009, a year in which they produced an annual net return of +40.78%," Preqin said.

Overall, CTAs remain the best performing of all hedge fund strategies so far this year with 1.64% return at April end even though their fortunes reversed in April.

Macro strategies were able to limit their losses to -1.58% at April end, significantly lower than hedge funds' over -5% YTD.

