Heartland finally gets regulatory approval for Challenger Bank acquisition

Heartland Group Holdings has announced it received indicative regulatory approvals from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) for Heartland Bank's acquisition of Challenger Bank.

Heartland said, subject to final regulatory approvals, it expects the acquisition to be complete on 30 April 2024.

Heartland said the acquisition is a "critical step" in its expansion strategy for Australia. As at 31 December 2023, Heartland's Australian reverse mortgage and livestock finance businesses had around NZ$2 billion of gross finance receivables.

"Completing the Challenger Bank acquisition will make Heartland Bank the first New Zealand registered bank to acquire an Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI)," Heartland said.

"Once Heartland Australia becomes part of Heartland Bank Australia, it will be the only specialist bank provider of both reverse mortgages and livestock finance in Australia."

Challenger announced it was acquiring Catholic Super's banking business in December 2021 for $35 million after Catholic Super partnered with Equipsuper under an extended public offer in 2019.

At the time, Challenger chief executive Richard Howes said the firm had considered an ADI licence for two years and the MyLife MyFinance investment in technology would allow Challenger to scale and streamline its business.

"Adding a digital domestic banking capability to sit alongside out Life and Funds Management operations will broaden the ways in which we provide financial security for retirement and will further diversify our distribution channels," Howes said at the time.

Heartland said it plans to leverage Challenger Bank's foundation and funding platform to accelerate growth in Australia.

It also plans to expand into new product segments, such as asset finance and motor finance.

"Expansion will be enabled through access to retail deposits, allowing heartland to optimise the advantage of a lower cost of funds," Heartland said.

"Challenger Bank continues to actively raise deposits ahead of being acquired by Heartland Bank and will continue to do so following completion."

In addition to the regulatory approvals, Heartland announced its chief executive Jeff Greenslade would be stepping down after 15 years with the group at the end of 2024. Greenslade will work with the board on succession planning.

In addition, chief executive of RACQ Bank in Queensland, Michelle Winzer has been appointed chief executive of Heartland Bank Australia.

Winzer brings more than 30 years' experience in banking and financial services, including as chief executive of the Bank of Melbourne and having held senior roles at Bankwest, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac.