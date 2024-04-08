Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Heartland finally gets regulatory approval for Challenger Bank acquisition

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 APR 2024   12:28PM

Heartland Group Holdings has announced it received indicative regulatory approvals from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) for Heartland Bank's acquisition of Challenger Bank.

Heartland said, subject to final regulatory approvals, it expects the acquisition to be complete on 30 April 2024.

Heartland said the acquisition is a "critical step" in its expansion strategy for Australia. As at 31 December 2023, Heartland's Australian reverse mortgage and livestock finance businesses had around NZ$2 billion of gross finance receivables.

"Completing the Challenger Bank acquisition will make Heartland Bank the first New Zealand registered bank to acquire an Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI)," Heartland said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"Once Heartland Australia becomes part of Heartland Bank Australia, it will be the only specialist bank provider of both reverse mortgages and livestock finance in Australia."

Challenger announced it was acquiring Catholic Super's banking business in December 2021 for $35 million after Catholic Super partnered with Equipsuper under an extended public offer in 2019.

At the time, Challenger chief executive Richard Howes said the firm had considered an ADI licence for two years and the MyLife MyFinance investment in technology would allow Challenger to scale and streamline its business.

"Adding a digital domestic banking capability to sit alongside out Life and Funds Management operations will broaden the ways in which we provide financial security for retirement and will further diversify our distribution channels," Howes said at the time.

Heartland said it plans to leverage Challenger Bank's foundation and funding platform to accelerate growth in Australia.

It also plans to expand into new product segments, such as asset finance and motor finance.

"Expansion will be enabled through access to retail deposits, allowing heartland to optimise the advantage of a lower cost of funds," Heartland said.

"Challenger Bank continues to actively raise deposits ahead of being acquired by Heartland Bank and will continue to do so following completion."

In addition to the regulatory approvals, Heartland announced its chief executive Jeff Greenslade would be stepping down after 15 years with the group at the end of 2024. Greenslade will work with the board on succession planning.

In addition, chief executive of RACQ Bank in Queensland, Michelle Winzer has been appointed chief executive of Heartland Bank Australia.

Winzer brings more than 30 years' experience in banking and financial services, including as chief executive of the Bank of Melbourne and having held senior roles at Bankwest, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac.

Read more: Heartland BankChallenger BankHeartland Bank AustraliaCatholic SuperHeartland Group HoldingsReserve Bank of New ZealandJeff GreensladeMichelle WinzerRichard Howes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Equip Super sets sights on being different
Apollo increases Challenger stake
Super fund with highest customer satisfaction named
Challenger appoints chief financial officer
Challenger offloads banking business
Lutheran Super merger imminent
Challenger details future strategy, plans JV
28% of super products rated AAA
Hostplus commits to net zero

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach