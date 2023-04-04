Harvest Lane backs US cybersecurity firm

Harvest Lane Asset Management (Harvest Lane) led a $17.2 million funding round for cybersecurity company Votiro, with the investment chief joining the technology firm's board.

The new funding aims to accelerate Votiro's global marketing and sales reach and advance its data detection, disarm and analytics services.

As part of the raise, Sydney-based Harvest Lane chief investment officer and managing director Luke Cummings has been appointed to Votiro's board of directors.

Votiro chief executive Ravi Srinivasan said the company is headed into 2023 on the heels of a strong 2022.

"Over the past year, we've doubled sales in the United States, released new capabilities, expanded our leadership team and board, and forged new integrations with leading technology partners," he said.

"We have proven the customer value in expanding beyond disarming and integrating solutions that deliver rich data security insights and analytics into the files and how they are used across the enterprise.

"This ensures security teams are prepared for known and unknown threats, at the speed of today's high velocity digital business."

Cummings said he had witnessed how companies worldwide are depending on Votiro to deliver completely safe files into their business flow.

"No other solution comes close to the Votiro ZT Cloud in content security and ease of use for all sizes of enterprises," he said.

"That's why we made the decision to lead the last round of capital raising.

"I look forward to working more closely with Votiro and helping them continue on their upward trajectory."

Meanwhile, Votiro's chair Chris Fedde said: "True zero trust content security in the cloud has changed how companies can think about protection from weaponized files."

"It's also changed how investors look at Votiro, as the company has now transitioned from strategic partner funding to institutional capitalization," he said.

"As Votiro welcomes Luke Cummings to the board, his expertise in investment and value creation is made available to management."

This round consists of new capital and a loan to equity conversion, Fedde added.

"The round is being kept open due to discussions with other interested parties," he said.