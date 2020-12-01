Hannover reverses out of group insurance

More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.

The German insurer currently has insurance mandates for large superannuation funds like Equipsuper and Sunsuper as well as for smaller ones such as Mercy Super and AvSuper, according to Rainmaker Information data.

Hannover Re Australia general manager finance David Tallack said there wasn't a set date for the exit from the segment.

"We are working with the trustees in their interest and in interest of the members. It is a strategic shift to focus on reinsurance," he said.

Hannover has two main businesses in Australia: working directly with superannuation trustees to provide group insurance to funds, and a reinsurance business.