Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award winner revealed

The second winner of the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award for 2021 has been announced by the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Sydney-based financial adviser Susan Buda of Brady & Associates Financial Advisers has taken home the award.

The Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award recognises the highest performing student in the Certified Financial Planner Certification Unit for each semester, with demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.

Buda was working from home and completing her studies during lockdown, all while caring for young children.

"It was a challenging course, but I was surprised and delighted to win this award," she said.

Buda completed a Master of Financial Planning at Kaplan Professional and took the master's integration pathway into the CFP Certification Program.

"I always intended on doing the CFP Certification Program because it's an internationally recognised designation and acknowledged as a sign of excellence in financial planning," she said.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori congratulated Buda on her win.

"I would like to congratulate Susan on her achievement and to formally recognise her ongoing commitment to Gwen's legacy of improving the financial planning profession through education and higher professional standards," he said.

"The FPA is pleased to hear positive feedback around the CFP® Certification program, particularly around the practical application. The program equips financial planner practitioners with the skills to deliver the highest quality of advice to Australian consumers."

Melbourne-based financial planner Renato Manias was recognised in February 2021, winning the first Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award of the year.