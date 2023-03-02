Newspaper icon
Gurner Group welcomes first investment chief

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:42PM

Credit Suisse's head of real estate has been named Gurner Group's first chief investment officer.

Rahul Bharara spent close to three years as Credit Suisse Australia's  head of real estate and seven years as director of real estate investment banking, Australia.

He has also spent time at Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Dubai-based real estate developer Meraas Holding.

Commenting on his appointment, Bharara said: "I am looking forward to working with an outstanding and diverse team who are executing on a remarkable pipeline of premium accommodation assets."

"It is never an easy decision to leave a place where you have worked for nine-plus years, but I would like to note my appreciation for colleagues at Credit Suisse who made the journey a truly memorable one.

"I am also thankful to a number of clients (both public and private) with wonderful businesses who inspired me to seek the next challenge in my career."

Meanwhile, Gurner Group chief executive Tim Gurner said: "We are very excited to welcome the amazing Rahul Bharara to Gurner Group after years of watching his brilliant career across different sectors."

"Rahul joins the team as we look to continue to diversify the business and focus on being the partner of choice for residential living, lifestyle and wellness across Australia."

With the appointment of Nick McKechnie as group chief financial officer last year, Gurner said the team "is set up to take advantage of our large capital base and the market dislocation currently underway."

Just last week, Gurner Group closed its second build to rent fund alongside alternative real estate investment manager Qualitas.

"This latest round of funding means we have a huge amount of dry powder to utilise as the right deals arise," Gurner said.

"We are actively focused on the Sydney market as our primary target, in addition to Melbourne, where we believe the most opportunities will be in the coming years."

