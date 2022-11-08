GSFM strengthens distribution capabilities

GSFM has appointed an experienced business development executive to the newly created role of consultant and wholesale distribution.

Effective October 31, Michael Angwin has joined the fund manager, reporting to head of retail distribution Stephen Fletcher.

Angwin was most recently director, institutional and intermediary business for Australia and New Zealand at BMO Global Asset Management. He vacated the role in July this year following BMO's takeover by Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

He has also previously held roles with AQR Capital Management, van Eyk Research, Colonial Geared Investments and CommSec.

"Michael has an impressive track record in business development, and an extensive network that will serve him well in this new role," GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"As demand for GSFM's funds continues to grow, Michael is a welcome addition to the team."

Fletcher also commented, noting Angwin's many years of experience in retail and intermediary distribution.

"His relationships and proven ability in servicing the needs of clients will be of great value," he said.

"Retail asset consultants, family offices and private wealth clients are important markets for GSFM, and Michael's background and expertise in targeting this segment make him ideally suited to the position.

"He is well placed to play a key role in further developing and executing the strategies of the wholesale distribution team."

Angwin's appointment is the second for GSFM's distribution team in as many months; Andrew Koolman was appointed key account manager for the Sydney team in September.

Earlier this year the fund manager also appointed Steven Taylor as national distribution manager and Simone Newman as key account manager for Victoria and Tasmania.