Growthpoint takes on Fortius Funds Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 AUG 2022   12:18PM

Growthpoint Properties Australia has acquired 100% of the family-owned private real estate funds management business.

The transaction delivers on a strategic growth opportunity for Growthpoint, it said, adding nearly $2 billion third party funds under management and bringing its total assets under management to $7.2 billion.

It will also add to Growthpoint's enhanced sector and product capabilities, including office, retail, mixed-use debt and investments cross value-add opportunistic strategies.

Fortius founder and executive director Ray Sproats will remain as senior adviser for at least two years and chief executive Sam Sproats will join Growthpoint's executive management team as executive director, funds management.

Growthpoint managing director Timothy Collyer said he was pleased to announce the acquisition of Fortius and the establishment of a funds management business which has been a key strategic priority for the group.

He added that Fortius is a best-in-class fund manager with an over 30-year track record of generating an average of 17% per annum for its investors, a mix of high-quality institutional investors, high-net-worth and wholesale investors.

"We intend to grow the funds under management business, targeting 10-20% of Group EBIT over the medium term, delivering incremental growth to earnings and income stream diversification for our securityholders," Collyer said.

Meanwhile, the Sproats' said that they are enthused by the complementary fit of an active funds manager with a leading office and industrial REIT.

"Joining Growthpoint is an ideal outcome for Fortius and our stakeholders, as it provides the best path to grow with our investors' aspirations as well as provide opportunities for our talented investment team," they said.

Sam Sprouts added: "The Fortius team and I are excited by the capital support for growth initiatives as well as the continuation of services for our investors.

"I can think of no better way to build on our thirty years of successful investing."

The deal is anticipated for completion in early 2023.

