GROW wins new super fund client

A Queensland superannuation fund has picked GROW Inc to replace Mercer as its administrator.

The $1.4 billion Mercy Super will soon swap to GROW, after using Mercer for seven years. The transition was initially slated for a June 1 start but was delayed.

The change follows the fund slashing its administration fees last year.

It went from charging $1.10 a week plus 0.30% of account balance per year to 0.25% of account balance per annum. The total caps remained at $600 a year.

GROW Inc has recently attracted Vanguard as a superannuation administration client, and the ASX as a shareholder.

The company started as a superannuation fund in 2016 but pivoted its business to providing infrastructure to other superannuation funds.

At end of 2019, its then chief executive Josh Wilson said GROW was looking to divest its superannuation fund business to focus on the admin platform.

In February 2020, Grow signed Gig Super as the first client for its admin platform.

A few months later, in May 2020, Wilson resigned over his alleged involvement in an NRL betting scandal. He eventually pled guilty and was sentenced to an 18-month good behaviour bond.

Mercy Super is much smaller than other Queensland funds including QSuper and Sunsuper which are merging to create a $200 billion fund, LGIAsuper which is merging with Suncorp and Energy Super to create a $28 billion fund, and the $2.6 billion Intrust which is merging with $61 billion Hostplus.