'Great resignation' a real risk: Report

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   12:27PM

A report on Australian workplaces as Sydney and Melbourne emerge from extended lockdowns reveals the 'great resignation' is a real risk, with employees feeling burnt out and disenchanted.

The new insights from international professional services firm JLL shed a harsh light on the attitudes of employees post-lockdown.

The report found 61% of employees do not feel their time and effort through the pandemic has been fairly rewarded.

Only 32% of survey respondents say there's a chance they will still be with their current company in two years.

Probably contributing to the unrest, 64% of workers did not feel supported by their employer during the pandemic and only 36% agreed that their company was a good place to work, even in tough times.

Workers are burnt out - 36% feel a lack of energy while working today and struggle to remain motivated and engaged in their job, 63% do not feel energised, enthusiastic or motivated at work.

JLL surveyed 3300 office workers to compile the report, titled Regenerative Workplace.

Ben Tindale, managing director (accounts) at JLL Work Dynamics said employees need workplaces to support mental, social, and physical wellbeing as they transition back to the office after the upheaval of the pandemic.

"Despite the initial widespread positive feelings toward the flexibility that work-from-home provided, employees are now experiencing increased feelings of virtual fatigue and burnout - with one-third of workers expressing their feelings of disenchantment according to JLL's latest research," he said.

"Our latest research finds that the majority of employees feel disconnected from their work community and are anxious to recapture strong work and personal relationships with their colleagues."

