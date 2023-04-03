Grattan finds $14bn savings in super tax break overhaul

New research by the Grattan Institute suggests how the government can save up to $13.5 billion annually if superannuation was not geared towards giving high-income earners tax windfalls.

The newly released report, Super savings: Practical policies for fairer superannuation and a stronger budget, found that the current system's "excessively generous" tax breaks are unfair and unstainable.

The current state of tax breaks goes beyond the purpose of super, which is ultimately to provide income for retirement, Grattan said, adding that it is currently set up as a "a taxpayer-funded inheritance scheme".

Grattan calculates that nearly 90% of super tax breaks are enjoyed by the top 20% wealthiest retirees. Super tax breaks amount to about $45 billion per year.

The modelling put forth shows several areas that can make super fairer and bring high-income earners in line with low- and middle-income earners.

Reducing pre-tax contributions cap from $27,500 to $20,000 per year is one recommendation that would result in a saving of $1.6 billion annually and affect 1.3 million taxpayers.

Raising Division 293 tax from 30% to 35% and lowering the income threshold from $250,000 to $220,000 per annum would restrict contributions tax breaks flowing to high-income earners and save $1.1 billion per year.

The federal government can save between $5.3 billion and $7.3 billion per annum if it taxed retirement earnings (currently tax-free) at 15%, which is the current rate in the accumulation phase.

Another recommendation is to limit earnings tax breaks for balances of more than $2 million by implementing a High Super Balance Surcharge. Earnings on balances over $2 million should be taxed at 30% and the $2 million threshold should be indexed to inflation.

"If the government persists with plans to tax the earnings on super balances in excess of $3 million at 30%, the threshold should not be indexed until at least 2040, by which time it's real (after-inflation) value will have fallen to $2 million," Grattan said.

Conversely, extending the Low-Income Superannuation Tax Offset, which rebates contributions tax paid by low-income earners, to those earning up to $45,000 a year from the current $37,000 now, would cost the government $530 million a year.

"These changes would mean low- and middle-income earners would receive at least a 15% tax break on their contributions, compared to just 10% for people earning more than $200,000 a year," Grattan said.

Overall, Grattan noted that "these changes are fair" as retirees would pay some tax on the earnings from their super - the same as those working today - and much less than younger workers pay on their wages.