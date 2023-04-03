Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Grattan finds $14bn savings in super tax break overhaul

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 3 APR 2023   12:40PM

New research by the Grattan Institute suggests how the government can save up to $13.5 billion annually if superannuation was not geared towards giving high-income earners tax windfalls.

The newly released report, Super savings: Practical policies for fairer superannuation and a stronger budget, found that the current system's "excessively generous" tax breaks are unfair and unstainable.

The current state of tax breaks goes beyond the purpose of super, which is ultimately to provide income for retirement, Grattan said, adding that it is currently set up as a "a taxpayer-funded inheritance scheme".

Grattan calculates that nearly 90% of super tax breaks are enjoyed by the top 20% wealthiest retirees. Super tax breaks amount to about $45 billion per year.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

The modelling put forth shows several areas that can make super fairer and bring high-income earners in line with low- and middle-income earners.

Reducing pre-tax contributions cap from $27,500 to $20,000 per year is one recommendation that would result in a saving of $1.6 billion annually and affect 1.3 million taxpayers.

Raising Division 293 tax from 30% to 35% and lowering the income threshold from $250,000 to $220,000 per annum would restrict contributions tax breaks flowing to high-income earners and save $1.1 billion per year.

The federal government can save between $5.3 billion and $7.3 billion per annum if it taxed retirement earnings (currently tax-free) at 15%, which is the current rate in the accumulation phase.

Another recommendation is to limit earnings tax breaks for balances of more than $2 million by implementing a High Super Balance Surcharge. Earnings on balances over $2 million should be taxed at 30% and the $2 million threshold should be indexed to inflation.

"If the government persists with plans to tax the earnings on super balances in excess of $3 million at 30%, the threshold should not be indexed until at least 2040, by which time it's real (after-inflation) value will have fallen to $2 million," Grattan said.

Conversely, extending the Low-Income Superannuation Tax Offset, which rebates contributions tax paid by low-income earners, to those earning up to $45,000 a year from the current $37,000 now, would cost the government $530 million a year.

"These changes would mean low- and middle-income earners would receive at least a 15% tax break on their contributions, compared to just 10% for people earning more than $200,000 a year," Grattan said.

Overall, Grattan noted that "these changes are fair" as retirees would pay some tax on the earnings from their super - the same as those working today - and much less than younger workers pay on their wages.

Read more: Grattan Institute
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

'Our fears were warranted': Chant West proposes YFYS alternative
Stapling's consequences must be addressed: Cbus
Don't water down YFYS: Grattan Institute
Liberals should liberate Australians from super: Bragg
Recession-style policy but no recession: Grattan
Super Fierce targets gender wealth gap
Workers being offered nothing: Keating
Effects of ERS not so bad: Grattan
Budget commitment to aged care not good enough
Calls for aged care overhaul

Editor's Choice

Linchpin, Endeavour directors found guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Federal Court has determined that four current and former directors of the now defunct Linchpin Capital Group and Endeavour Securities breached their duties and didn't serve investors' best interests.

Harvest Lane backs US cybersecurity firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:17PM
Harvest Lane Asset Management (Harvest Lane) led a $17.2 million funding round for cybersecurity company Votiro, with the investment chief joining the technology firm's board.

Love affair with managed accounts continues

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:12PM
The proportion of Australian financial advisers using managed accounts has more than tripled from 17% a decade ago to a record high of 56% now, according to the latest report by State Street and Investment Trends.

QIC secures stake in smart metering company

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has entered a joint venture that gives it a 50% stake in a company that provides gas and electricity metering solutions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.