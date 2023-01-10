Newspaper icon
Investment
GQG reports strong inflows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:50PM

GQG Partners has reported strong net inflows in 2022; the asset manager expects to be a top-ranking active equity manager in Australia.

GQG experienced net inflows of US$0.9 billion for the quarter and net inflows of US$8 billion for the full year ended 31 December 2022.

The asset manager ended the year with nearly 96% of the funds under management (FUM) it began the year with - it had US$91.2 billion in 2021 and US$88 billion 2022.

In an ASX statement, GQG said: "Given global equity market returns, combined with overall industry net outflows in 2022, we are pleased that we have been able to withstand these pressures and continue to deliver for our clients and shareholders this year."

"We continue to see business momentum, with a solid pipeline for potential new business in 2023. We believe our strong investment performance in 2022, combined with our global diversified distribution capabilities position us well in the market."

Speaking to Financial Standard, GQG managing director Laird Abernethy said the fund's stable net inflows and slight drop in FUM is a phenomenal result, especially as the fund's benchmark indices, the MSCI ACWI and MSCI EM, have fallen around 20%.

While GQG's share price has fallen in recent times, Abernethy commented that the funds focus continues to be delivering alpha to clients.

"The surest way we can succeed for our shareholders, is delivering the best risk-adjusted returns possible to our clients, because that will fuel organic growth into our funds," he said.

However, equally, Abernethy said that the fund can't control what the share price does.

"All we can control is delivering on our performance objectives and delivering the best possible risk-adjusted returns versus our competitors to our clients," he stated.

Regarding GQG's share price, Abernethy also noted that it's been a very short time since the listing and that there's been a very negative sentiment in 2022 over the market, particularly towards listed managers.

