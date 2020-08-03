NEWS
Investment
GQG Partners wins $20m mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   12:37PM

A Sydney advice firm has allocated $20 million for global equities to Florida-headquartered GQG Partners.

PlayfairTan investment director Darren Cunneen said GQG's global equity strategy had a strong track record, is competitively priced and benchmark unaware.

"Backing exceptional fund managers is a core part of what we do for our clients at PlayfairTan and so it was easy to invest with GQG Partners," Cunneen said.

Last month, GQG trimmed the management fees for the global equities fund  from 0.90% to 0.75% per year.

The US fund manager, which is led in Australia by former head of retail investment sales at Colonial First State Laird Abernethy, has had a great year in Australia.

It raised $1.2 billion in the not-for-profit institutional market in 12 months ending March, according to the Rainmaker Mandate Chaser report, which collected data on a total of 143 mandates from the segment.

Its funds have also scored strong ratings in their inaugural Morningstar reviews - with the GQG Partners Global Equity Fund getting a silver analyst rating and the emerging markets equity fund winning a gold rating, as at June 15. Both funds are also "highly rated" at Lonsec in reviews earlier this year.

GQG is the biggest boutique at ASX-listed multi-boutique Pacific Current Group, representing $64.7 billion of PAC's total $93.3 billion funds under management across 12 boutiques, as at June end. All of this is in open-ended vehicles.

GQG's total funds under management, across the world, swelled by about $17 billion in the three months ending March owing to strong performance and net inflows.

The boutique separated its distribution from PAC in May 2019. It hired Abernethy as the managing director for Australia and New Zealand in the lead up to the separation of the distribution function.

Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
