Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022   12:38PM

The GQG Partners Global Quality Dividend Income Fund invests in a range of global companies that the boutique believes can sustain long-term earnings.

The new fund has a specific focus on long term capital appreciation and dividend income. The minimum investment is $25,000 for a recommended five years.

Commenting on the fund launch, GQG Partners chair and chief investment officer Rajiv Jain said the firm's approach involves an in-depth analysis of company's financial statements, economic health, competitors, and the markets that it serves.

"We believe our focus on quality companies positions us to manage downside risk during periods of market volatility," he said.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"We look for companies with a strong financial position, capable management, and promising growth opportunities, as we believe these businesses are most likely to enjoy sustained earnings growth over time."

GQG Partners managing director Australia and New Zealand Laird Abernethy added that the strategy has been designed to complement existing Australian income focused portfolios.

"We believe a global income strategy that's derived from GQG Partners' strong focus on quality will be an attractive option for Australian investors," he said.

"Our aim with this strategy is to bring better downside protection and potential total return to existing income focused portfolios."

The fund has already received an initial research rating of 'Recommended' from Zenith Investment Partners, which said in a recent report that it believes GQG's collective experience and unique structure is a key point of difference relative to peers.

"Overall, we view Jain as an impressive and insightful investor whose oversight is critical to the overall success of the fund and the broader business," it said.

"Zenith holds GQG's investment capabilities in high regard and believes the fund is well positioned to achieve its investment objectives over the long term."

Read more: GQG PartnersRajiv JainZenith Investment PartnersLaird Abernethy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rainmaker unveils managed fund flow winners
GQG Partners net revenue jumps 21.3%
AMP North bolsters managed portfolio offering
GQG Partners adds to distribution team
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Ironbark brings new global small companies fund to Aussie investors
Zenith creates new QLD role
T. Rowe Price launches new impact fund
GQG Partners launches income strategy
Pinnacle acquires private equity firm stake

Editor's Choice

Schroders head of institutional sales retires

ELIZABETH FRY
Schroders has confirmed that its head of institutional sales, Kerrie Howard, has retired after more than a decade with the asset manager.

Iress wins Commonwealth Super Corp mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) selected Iress as its new technology partner in a bid to improve member outcomes, reduce administration complexity and drive down the cost to serve through a digital-first approach.

GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund

CHLOE WALKER
The GQG Partners Global Quality Dividend Income Fund invests in a range of global companies that the boutique believes can sustain long-term earnings.

Members want super funds to adopt crypto: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
Nearly a quarter of Australia's general populous say they'd like their super fund to include crypto, according to the second annual Swyftx Cryptocurrency survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.