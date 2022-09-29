GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund

GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fundBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022 12:38PM
The GQG Partners Global Quality Dividend Income Fund invests in a range of global companies that the boutique believes can sustain long-term earnings.
The new fund has a specific focus on long term capital appreciation and dividend income. The minimum investment is $25,000 for a recommended five years.
Commenting on the fund launch, GQG Partners chair and chief investment officer Rajiv Jain said the firm's approach involves an in-depth analysis of company's financial statements, economic health, competitors, and the markets that it serves.
"We believe our focus on quality companies positions us to manage downside risk during periods of market volatility," he said.
"We look for companies with a strong financial position, capable management, and promising growth opportunities, as we believe these businesses are most likely to enjoy sustained earnings growth over time."
GQG Partners managing director Australia and New Zealand Laird Abernethy added that the strategy has been designed to complement existing Australian income focused portfolios.
"We believe a global income strategy that's derived from GQG Partners' strong focus on quality will be an attractive option for Australian investors," he said.
"Our aim with this strategy is to bring better downside protection and potential total return to existing income focused portfolios."
The fund has already received an initial research rating of 'Recommended' from Zenith Investment Partners, which said in a recent report that it believes GQG's collective experience and unique structure is a key point of difference relative to peers.
"Overall, we view Jain as an impressive and insightful investor whose oversight is critical to the overall success of the fund and the broader business," it said.
"Zenith holds GQG's investment capabilities in high regard and believes the fund is well positioned to achieve its investment objectives over the long term."
