GQG Partners records US$127bn FUM

GQG Partners' total funds under management (FUM) increased to US$127 billion in January, up from US$120.6 billion the previous month.

Notably, the boutique fund manager reported US$92 billion FUM in the same period last year.

GQG also saw net inflows totalling US$1.9 billion year-to-date.

Following its latest ASX update, GQG shares surged 6.4% to $2.09.

GQG experienced month-to-month FUM growth across all of its core equity strategies.

The international equity strategy, the largest, expanded by 5.8% to US$49.2 billion from US$46.5 billion.

The emerging markets equity strategy followed with a 4.5% rise to US$35.1 billion from US$33.6 billion.

Global equity and US equity also saw growth, reaching US$33 billion (up from US$31.2 billion) and US$9.7 billion (up from US$9.3 billion), respectively.

GQG will announce its full-year results for the period ending 31 December 2023 next week to the ASX and host an investor call with co-founders Rajiv Jain and Tim Carver.