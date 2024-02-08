Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

GQG Partners records US$127bn FUM

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 8 FEB 2024   12:42PM

GQG Partners' total funds under management (FUM) increased to US$127 billion in January, up from US$120.6 billion the previous month.

Notably, the boutique fund manager reported US$92 billion FUM in the same period last year.

GQG also saw net inflows totalling US$1.9 billion year-to-date.

Following its latest ASX update, GQG shares surged 6.4% to $2.09.

GQG experienced month-to-month FUM growth across all of its core equity strategies.

The international equity strategy, the largest, expanded by 5.8% to US$49.2 billion from US$46.5 billion.

The emerging markets equity strategy followed with a 4.5% rise to US$35.1 billion from US$33.6 billion.

Global equity and US equity also saw growth, reaching US$33 billion (up from US$31.2 billion) and US$9.7 billion (up from US$9.3 billion), respectively.

GQG will announce its full-year results for the period ending 31 December 2023 next week to the ASX and host an investor call with co-founders Rajiv Jain and Tim Carver.

Read more: GQG PartnersFund managerRajiv JainTim Carver
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

More outflows for Platinum
Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks
GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag
GQG Partners FUM declines
GQG makes official bid for PAC
GQG adds local sales staffer
Gender parity in funds management stalls
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows
GQG hits $104.1bn on back of inflows
Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker

Editor's Choice

BlackRock appoints Aussie head, builds out NZ business

CHLOE WALKER
Former deputy of head BlackRock Australasia Jason Collins will step into the role of head of Australia. This comes as the global fund manager prepares to open a New Zealand office.

Betashares to launch Nasdaq ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian fund manager expects to launch two new Nasdaq ETFs on the ASX later this month, as new data shows more financial advisers than ever are using them in client portfolios.

ASIC issues interim stop orders against Keystone

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Keystone Asset Management has been told to stop offering the Shield Master Fund due to concerns about misleading statements and inadequate disclosures in the fund's documentation.

Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity

ANDREW MCKEAN
Fund selectors, wary of an AI bubble, still believe in its longevity, with some viewing it as an opportunity bigger than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach