Executive Appointments

GQG Partners expands Australian team

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:41PM

GQG Partners has appointed David Jenkins and Muneeza Killen as business development directors to expand the company's footprint in the Queensland, Victorian, South Australian and Tasmanian financial advice markets.

Jenkins has over 15 years' experience in the wealth management industry, having covered sales, client services, product and platform development and stakeholder management will be based in Brisbane.

He joins GQG Partners from Colonial First State, where he was most recently a strategic account manager. At CFS, he was responsible for managing investment and platform relationships with key wealth management clients.

Meanwhile, Killen has 12 years' experience combined in sales and distribution, and financial services recruitment in both Australia and the UK. She will be based in Melbourne.

Before joining GQG Partners, Killen was a director of sales at Talaria Capital and was responsible for distribution in Queensland and Victoria. Killen is also currently the Victorian state chair of the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA).

On the new appointments, GQG Partners director of wholesale markets Daniel Bullock said Jenkins' diverse industry knowledge and experience across product development and distribution, along with Killen's track record of raising capital for a global equity boutique would be critical to GQG's brand expansion in the Australian wholesale market.

"David and Muneeza are both high quality and well-respected sales professionals and their appointments are a key step in further strengthening and expanding our presence in Australia," Bullock said.

These appointments follow GQG Partners' listing on the ASX last year.

