GQG Partners awards RE mandate

GQG Partners awards RE mandateBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022 12:37PM
GQG Partners has appointed Equity Trustees as the responsible entity (RE) for its new dividend income fund.
The Global Quality Dividend Income Fund aims to provide a rate of return exceeding the MSCI ACWI High Dividend Yield ex Tobacco AUD Index. It invests primarily in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of global companies that are expected to pay dividends.
GQG managing director Australia and New Zealand Laird Abernethy believes the fund, which launched at the end of last month, will give investors access to a quality-focused global dividend income strategy.
"That aims to limit downside risk while providing capital appreciation, dividend income, and attractive returns to long-term investors over a full market cycle," he explained.
Abernethy said Equity Trustees has a wealth of global experience in listed investments.
"We believe their expertise is a good fit for us and this type of fund, and we look forward to benefiting from their reputable experience in funds governance," he said.
Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said it is a pleasure to be selected.
"It's great to add another option to the fold for investors seeking income," he commented.
"Equity Trustees is excited to bring our years of local and international funds governance experience to GQG Partner's equity income capability."
