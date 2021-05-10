GQG Partners adds to team

GQG Partners has expanded its Australian presence with three appointments, building out the team to eight.

Alison Smith has joined as compliance officer from MLC where she was compliance manager - asset management.

Prior to this, she was principal at BlackWatch Partners, head of client risk and compliance at Treasury Group and previously held compliance management roles at CommInsure, EY, Colonial First State and State Street.

Smith is a certified compliance professional with the GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) Institute and an internationally certified compliance professional with the International Federation of Compliance Associations.

Colm Moynihan has been appointed as associate director of fund operations (Australia), joining from PIMCO Investment Management where he was financial reporting and tax manager.

Moynihan was previously an investment accounting manager at Ellerston Capital, a project finance analyst at Colonial First State Global Asset Management and associate director - group head at UBS Fund Services.

In addition, Margaret Connolly has joined as RFP writer from Aberdeen Standard Investments where she spent seven years as an RFP manager.

Connelly spent over five years as a bid manager for Dell in the UK and is accredited by the Association of Proposal Management Professionals.

"The continuing growth at GQG Partners, as well as the increased regulatory expectations, means that adding a dedicated compliance role at this time is an appropriate step. Alison is a high-quality professional and brings specific compliance and risk management expertise and experience to the company," GQG Partners managing director, Australia and New Zealand Laird Abernethy said.

"In addition, the appointments of Maggie and Colm will ensure we have the resources and skills to continuing meeting the needs of our clients and investors.".

GQG Partners recently expanded its wholesale distribution strategy with the appointment of Ashneel Naidu as director of business development.