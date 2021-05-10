NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
GQG Partners adds to team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:25PM

GQG Partners has expanded its Australian presence with three appointments, building out the team to eight.

Alison Smith has joined as compliance officer from MLC where she was compliance manager - asset management.

Prior to this, she was principal at BlackWatch Partners, head of client risk and compliance at Treasury Group and previously held compliance management roles at CommInsure, EY, Colonial First State and State Street.

Smith is a certified compliance professional with the GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) Institute and an internationally certified compliance professional with the International Federation of Compliance Associations.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Colm Moynihan has been appointed as associate director of fund operations (Australia), joining from PIMCO Investment Management where he was financial reporting and tax manager.

Moynihan was previously an investment accounting manager at Ellerston Capital, a project finance analyst at Colonial First State Global Asset Management and associate director - group head at UBS Fund Services.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

In addition, Margaret Connolly has joined as RFP writer from Aberdeen Standard Investments where she spent seven years as an RFP manager.

Connelly spent over five years as a bid manager for Dell in the UK and is accredited by the Association of Proposal Management Professionals.

"The continuing growth at GQG Partners, as well as the increased regulatory expectations, means that adding a dedicated compliance role at this time is an appropriate step.  Alison is a high-quality professional and brings specific compliance and risk management expertise and experience to the company," GQG Partners managing director, Australia and New Zealand Laird Abernethy said.

"In addition, the appointments of Maggie and Colm will ensure we have the resources and skills to continuing meeting the needs of our clients and investors.".

GQG Partners recently expanded its wholesale distribution strategy with the appointment of Ashneel Naidu as director of business development.

Read more: Alison SmithColm MoynihanMargaret Connolly
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.