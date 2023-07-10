GQG hits US$104bn in FUM

GQG Partners has recorded a substantial increase in its funds under management (FUM), rising from US$86.7 billion in June 2022 to US$104.1 billion in June 2023.

The asset manager attributed this robust growth to its long-term investment performance and expansive global distribution footprint.

GQG managing director Laird Abernethy told Financial Standard: "2022 was a challenging year for the industry given global equity market returns and overall industry net outflows. Against this backdrop, we were pleased with how our investment strategies continued to deliver for our clients and shareholders."

"This year we've seen a shift in certain market sectors and underlying fundamentals. GQG strategies have adapted accordingly, with positions in many portfolios significantly different at the end of the March 2023 quarter to December 2022 quarter."

GQG's global, international and US equity positions are now overweight in the Information Technology sector as at 31 May 2023.

Meanwhile, despite a "difficult industry environment", the asset manager added that it continues to see a reasonable pipeline of client demand across multiple geographies and channels.

Of note, GQG recorded net inflows of US$7.9 billion.