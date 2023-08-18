GQG hits $104.1bn on back of inflows

GQG Partners' funds under management (FUM) has surged to $104.1 billion as of June 30, reflecting 20.1% growth year on year.

In an ASX announcement, GQG attributed FUM growth to $6.2 billion of net inflows and strides in the global equity markets.

The fund manager's net revenue increased by 6.5% to $237.1 million in H1 2023, predominantly driven by management fees. A smaller portion of revenue comes from performance fees, charged only when select clients and fund investors exceed specific investment benchmarks.

Amid ongoing investments in talent and business expansion, GQG also reported a 1.3% increase in net operating income, reaching $176.4 million for the six months ending June 30, up from $174.2 million in the previous corresponding period.

GQG chief executive Tim Carver commented: "Our financial result is driven in large part by our investment performance over the long term. As at the end of June 2023 our strategies continued to provide solid long-term performance as compared to their benchmarks, which we believe provides the underpinnings for continued business success."

"We continued to have positive net flows, averaging just over US$1 billion per month during the first half of 2023, despite a difficult industry environment. We believe these flows reflect clients' trust in our approach, driven by the consistency of our long-term returns, and we continue to see a reasonable pipeline of client demand across multiple geographies and channels."

GQG anticipates fund flow drivers to include ongoing market share expansion in the global wholesale channel and growth in the US retail SMA, coupled with expansion in Australia.

Carver added that each of GQG's flagship investment strategies outperformed its benchmark over every rolling five-year period since inception. He emphasised this consistent performance as a pivotal reason clients remail loyal, despite "less compelling" short-term performance.

Nevertheless, since its October 2021 IPO, GQG has experienced a 15% rise in FUM, even amid negative benchmark returns spanning November 2021 to June 2023. In contrast, its global large-cap peers reported an average FUM decline of over 11%.

"We continue to believe if we react to dynamic markets in a disciplined manner, we will have the opportunity to find solid investments for our clients over the long-term. I can commit that we will continue to work diligently to navigate these markets and this business environment," Carver said.

In July, GQG announced its intention to acquire all the shares of Pacific Current Group (PAC). It updated shareholders saying the acquisition is contingent upon successful due diligence and board approval.

"We believe we can put forward both a compelling proposal to PAC shareholders, and that we will be viewed as strategically compelling to both PAC's underlying portfolio companies and management team. We have a long history with PAC, both as executives and by virtue of our corporate relationship," Carver said last month.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Regal Partners, in partnership with River Capital, has also expressed interest in acquiring PAC with a proposed buyout offer of $388 million. Notably, Regal currently holds a 12% share in PAC, while River Capital, as PAC's leading investor, boasts a 19% stake.

"This proposal represents a transformational growth opportunity for both Regal and Pacific Current and one that we believe would create meaningful long-term value for both shareholders and clients," Regal chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor said last month.