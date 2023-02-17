GQG Aussie inflows up, total FUM slumps

GQG Partners reported positive inflows for its local business but saw profit and overall assets under management decline across the board.

Total assets under management slumped 3.5% to US$88 billion ($128bn), according to full-year results ending December 2022 released this morning.

The decline transpired to the bottom line as net profit dropped 22% year on year to US$237.9 million ($347m), despite growing revenue by 10% to US$436.8 million ($637m).

Australia experienced inflows of US$900 million ($1.3bn) in 2022, up from US$700 million ($1bn) on the prior year.

"Our Australia business continues to grow steadily, and again, I believe it is well-positioned in the market," GQG chief executive Tim Carver said.

"When we listed the business in Australia, one of the strategic objectives was to position us for growth in that market. I am pleased that during our first full year of being listed we saw that outcome."

The active fund manager, headquartered in the US, listed on the ASX in late 2021.

One of its four funds, the Emerging Markets Equity fund slumped 21% over one year in terms of total return, was narrowly beaten by the MSCI Emerging Market Index's -20%.

"In 2022, we operated through waves of uncertainty and unpredictability. We entered the year with a significant overweight to Russia in our Emerging Markets strategy. Having just taken the company public, we had new administrative requirements not faced before," Carver said.

The GQG Partners Global Equity Fund was in the red of -4.7% over the one-year period while the MSCI ACWI Index returned -18.4%.

Carver sees last year's "equity de-risking" to reverse at some point, depending on when interest rates will peak.

"Of course, no one knows when that will happen, but when it does, I feel that we will be well-positioned. The global breadth of our distribution, including four new sub-advisory relationships this year, and the depth of distribution in our core markets mean that we have a broad reach to a diverse set of investors, when risk appetite returns to markets," he said.