Investment

GQG and Magellan see FUM growth

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 APR 2024   11:48AM

Both GQG Partners and Magellan Financial Group reported higher funds under management (FUM) today, but one has seen significantly more growth than the other.

Magellan reported total FUM of $37.3 billion as at March 28, up from $37.2 billion on February 29.

"In March, Magellan experienced net outflows of $0.7 billion, which included net retail outflows of $0.2 billion and net institutional outflows of $0.5 billion," Magellan said.

This comes after Magellan announced Sophia Rahmani would be joining Magellan Asset Management as managing director in May, with a view to transitioning to chief executive of the group within 12 months.

Rahmani's appointment was viewed as an "encouraging step forward" by Morningstar, but the research house said more would need to be done to rebuild trust.

Morningstar said Magellan is still undergoing a significant renewal after co-founder Hamish Douglass departed in 2022.

Douglass' departure sparked considerable capital withdrawals which saw assets under management fall from its peak of $100 billion in 2021 to $35 billion this year.

Meanwhile, GQG Partners saw its FUM grow to US$143.4 billion as at March 31, from US$137.5 billion as at February 29.

Speaking on the FUM growth, ECP Asset Management partner Damon Callaghan said GQG's share price has shot up nearly 70% in the last six months.

"Long term investors could be forgiven for thinking they've missed the buying opportunity. However, the stock continues to trade on 11x earnings with a 9% dividend yield," Callaghan said.

"With all GQG funds generating meaningful alpha over the last twelve months, we believe the business will continue to accumulate client flows at a rapid clip, expanding its profitability and eventually earning a higher PE multiple - as we believe is warranted for a business at this stage of its lifecycle."

This comes after the boutique fund manager also reported a US$10.5 billion increase in FUM from January 31 to February 29.

In addition, GQG announced last month it would be launching a private markets business by acquiring Pacific Current Group's stakes in three fund managers operating in the asset class for US$71.25 million.

GQG's Private Capital Solutions will be comprised of Avante Capital Partners, Proterra Investment Partners, and Cordillera Investment Partners.

