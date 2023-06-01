GQ Multifamily platform boost BTR pipeline

Gurner and Qualitas-backed GQ build-to-rent (BTR) platform has expanded its pipeline to 3650 apartments in Brisbane and Melbourne, in a bid to deliver "much needed apartment stock" to the market.

The news comes after GQ Multifamily announced the closure of its second BTR fund in February.

With two sites currently under construction in St Kilda and Southbank and another two to commence construction in Parramatta and Fitzroy North, GQ Multifamily will see the total number of apartments under construction increase to over 1500 by the end of the year.

Gurner Group chief executive Tim Gurner said the group has been working hard behind the scenes to quietly build a very large capital platform that allows it to offer a unique product offering to its customers and valued capital partners.

"The scale is critical for the cost management, efficiencies and to offer our customers an opportunity to move around Australia while always staying within a GQ Multifamily building, offering unique quality, service, hospitality and amenity - akin to the best hotels in the world," he said.

Gurner revealed the GQ platform now has several key projects either commenced or soon to commence across four major growth markets in Melbourne and Sydney.

"We're armed with fresh capital, and we're always on the lookout for quality acquisitions in these major capital cities," he said.

Gurner added the group's access to capital and "shovel-ready" sites mean it's able to move quickly and rapidly on its portfolio.

"Our aim is to have 5000 apartments worth $5 billion under management by 2026 and we are well on the way to achieving this and to exceeding it," he said.

Gurner said the current rental conditions and chronic undersupply of quality housing for Australia's population means the sector is well-placed to service this growing deficit.

"GQ is ready to deploy all capital at our disposal to deliver this stock to the market," he said.

To achieve this, Qualitas global head of real estate and co-founder Mark Fischer said the recent announcement by the government around the proposed to the BTR tax regime would be welcomed as a positive development for the sector, unlocking additional capital and driving much needed housing supply.

"Our position in this sector is driven by the extremely strong and long-term underlying fundamentals combined with our market-leading management proposition to large scale global capital," Fischer said.

Therefore, he said: "We are favourable to the residential sector compared to all others as it is perfectly aligned to investors focus on assets generating defensive and resilient cashflows through all economic cycle."

"These through cycle structural drivers of the sector make GQ Multifamily well positioned to deliver much needed apartment stock, specifically across the eastern seaboard of Australia as well as providing additional services to these locations as part of the projects being delivered- which is central to the vision for the platform offering- along with high amenity."