Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

The Australian government is cracking down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims, opening new consultation.

Treasury has released a discussion paper with two proposals to close the loophole denying child abuse victims court-awarded compensation.

The proposals will make certain super contributions made by an offender, in the lead up to criminal proceedings, available to the victim for the purposes of paying compensation.

Courts would also be entitled to access Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data about offenders' superannuation accounts, giving transparency to victims of their assets.

In an interview with Sky News, assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said: "We want to ensure that convicted child sex offenders cannot use superannuation - which was set up for retirement income purposes; not to shield criminals' assets - so to ensure that we close the loopholes so any of these out of character contributions can be clawed back."

"The laws that we're proposing would enable a victim to make an application to the court in the process of seeking compensation to seek transparency on their offender's superannuation account to see if they have made any out of character contributions. If they have, the court would be able to claw them back if compensation has been awarded."

Jones went on to say that it's the government's intention to get legislation into the parliament during the spring session.