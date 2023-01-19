Newspaper icon
Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 JAN 2023   12:53PM

The Australian government is cracking down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims, opening new consultation.

Treasury has released a discussion paper with two proposals to close the loophole denying child abuse victims court-awarded compensation.

The proposals will make certain super contributions made by an offender, in the lead up to criminal proceedings, available to the victim for the purposes of paying compensation.

Courts would also be entitled to access Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data about offenders' superannuation accounts, giving transparency to victims of their assets.

In an interview with Sky News, assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said: "We want to ensure that convicted child sex offenders cannot use superannuation - which was set up for retirement income purposes; not to shield criminals' assets - so to ensure that we close the loopholes so any of these out of character contributions can be clawed back."

"The laws that we're proposing would enable a victim to make an application to the court in the process of seeking compensation to seek transparency on their offender's superannuation account to see if they have made any out of character contributions. If they have, the court would be able to claw them back if compensation has been awarded."

Jones went on to say that it's the government's intention to get legislation into the parliament during the spring session.

Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to the Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022, less and less paraplanners (80%) are wanting to become financial advisers.

Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A Treasury spokesperson has indicated when industry can expect the release of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report, while also confirming the government has not scrapped super tax concessions.

Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian government has cracked down on child sex abusers hiding their assets in super to avoid paying compensation to victims.

Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
While the risk of recession is high, its likely to be avoided down under, according to AMP head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver.

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
