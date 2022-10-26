Government scraps legacy tax, super measures

A range of tax and superannuation changes that were announced by the previous government but never legislated have been scrapped by the Labor government.

To provide certainty to industry and those that would have been impacted by the measures, the government has reviewed and opted to not proceed with several legacy measures.

These include the 2013-14 MYEFO measure that proposed to amend the debt/equity tax rules; the 2016-17 Budget measure that proposed changing the taxation of financial arrangements (TOFA) rules; and proposed changes to the taxation of asset-backed financing arrangements.

It has also scrapped the idea of a new tax and regulatory framework for limited partnership collective investment vehicles; changing the annual audit requirement for certain SMSFs; the introduction of a limit of $10,000 for cash payments made to businesses for goods and services; and the introduction of a deductible gift recipient category for providers of pastoral care or wellbeing services in schools.

On the annual audit requirements, SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said: "It was a controversial measure that contained a range of complexities and concerns for the sector. The annual audit process plays a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of the sector. Although this measure failed to progress beyond the Budget pronouncement, it is pleasing to see that it has officially been axed."

The final measure to be vetoed is the 2018-19 Budget proposal to introduce a requirement for retirement income product providers to report standardised metrics in product disclosure statements.

Meanwhile, the start dates of some other measures that have yet to be legislated have been deferred.

The relaxation of residency requirements for SMSFs which was due to commence 1 July 2022 has been deferred until on or after the date the relevant legislation is passed.

"Although the delay is disappointing, it is pleasing to see that the issue remains on the government's policy agenda," Maroney said.

The technical amendments proposed to the TOFA rules in the 2021-22 Budget will also be delayed until legislated.

Treasury said making these changes is expected to increase receipts by $29.4 million and decrease GST payments to the states and territories by $4.1 million over the coming four years.