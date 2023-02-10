Newspaper icon
Government progresses social housing measures

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 FEB 2023   11:55AM

The Albanese government's package of social and affordable housing legislation was introduced in parliament overnight.

Under the Housing Australia Future Fund Bill 2023, some $10 billion will be used to deliver 30,000 social and affordable homes. This includes 4000 homes for families affected by domestic violence and older women at risk of homelessness.

An additional $330 million will be spent on repairing and improving housing in remote Indigenous communities ($200m), establishing crisis and transitional housing options for women and children impacted by family and domestic violence and older women at risk of homelessness ($100m), and building housing and other services for veterans at risk of homelessness ($30m).

Minister for housing Julie Collins said: "The $10 billion fund is a significant investment to deliver long-term returns to support more social and affordable housing and invest in acute housing needs."

Superannuation fund Cbus flagged that it is backing the initiative, pledging $500 million to the HAFF.

"We believe that investing through the HAFF will meet the best financial interests of our members, particularly those members requiring a steady stream of income during retirement or as part of a more conservative accumulation product," Cbus chair Wayne Swan said.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Collins also introduced The National Housing Supply and Affordability Council Bill 2023, which will establish the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council as an independent statutory advisory body.

The new body ensures that the Commonwealth receives the best advice to deal with Australia's serious housing challenges, she said.

The final bill, Treasury Laws Amendment (Housing Measures No. 1) Bill 2023, changes the name of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to Housing Australia and streamlines its functions.

"Today marks a turning point for housing in Australia, and I'm proud to continue working hard to deliver on our reform agenda," Collins said.

The initiatives were announced in the 2022-23 October Budget as part of the Safer and More Affordable Housing measure.

