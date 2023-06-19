Government pledges $2bn to fast-track social housing

The government has unveiled a $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator investment to expedite the construction of new social housing across Australia.

The Social Housing Accelerator funds will be dispensed to State and Territory governments within the next fortnight. It's hoped this will boost the housing supply by creating homes for Australians who are currently on social housing wait lists.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "The $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator payment will be delivered to States and Territories within the next two weeks and will deliver thousands of new social rental homes across the country."

"Every Australian deserves the security of a roof over their head, and my government is taking steps to deliver more homes around the country."

The $2 billion in additional funding brings the government's investment in housing and homelessness to more than $9.5 billion in the financial year to June 30.

"At every opportunity, we have added to our already ambitious housing agenda," said housing minister Julie Collins.

"We know that supply is an important part of addressing the housing challenges we inherited from the former Liberal government. This funding will help build more of the rental homes that Australia needs.

"We could do even more if the Senate stopped blocking our $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund - the single biggest investment in social and affordable rental housing by a federal government in more than a decade."

Of note, NSW will take the lion's share of the funding ($610 million) followed by Victoria ($496 million) and Queensland ($398 million).

Meanwhile, shadow minister for social services, NDIS, housing, and homelessness Michael Sukkar criticised the announcement saying: "The hurried nature of the announcement means there are no details of which new housing projects will be supported by this funding."

"There's no detail on where these houses will be located, when they'll be built or who will build them."