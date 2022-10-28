Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin owners

Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin ownersBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 28 OCT 2022 12:53PM
In the budget, the federal government introduced new rules for Bitcoin owners, clarifying that digital currencies are not taxed as foreign currency.
The government said it will introduce legislation to clarify that digital currencies (such as Bitcoin) continue to be excluded from the Australian income tax treatment of foreign currency.
This measure maintains the current tax treatment of digital currencies, including the capital gains tax treatment where they are held as an investment.
Though rather than to effect change, this measure was intended to remove any uncertainty following the El Salvadorian government's decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender last year.
Of note, the exclusion doesn't apply to digital currencies issued by, or under the authority of, a government agency, which continues to be taxed as a foreign currency.
As previously reported by Financial Standard, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been exploring whether there's a role for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in Australia.
Currently, the RBA is engaged in a pilot program which commenced in July, and is expected to end in the middle of 2023, that explores use cases and business models that could support the issuance of CBDC's.
The pilot CBDC is called the eAUD, and is a liability of the RBA, and denominated in Australian dollars.
