Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Government enshrines new rule for Aussie Bitcoin owners

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 28 OCT 2022   12:53PM

In the budget, the federal government introduced new rules for Bitcoin owners, clarifying that digital currencies are not taxed as foreign currency.

The government said it will introduce legislation to clarify that digital currencies (such as Bitcoin) continue to be excluded from the Australian income tax treatment of foreign currency.

This measure maintains the current tax treatment of digital currencies, including the capital gains tax treatment where they are held as an investment.

Though rather than to effect change, this measure was intended to remove any uncertainty following the El Salvadorian government's decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender last year.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Of note, the exclusion doesn't apply to digital currencies issued by, or under the authority of, a government agency, which continues to be taxed as a foreign currency.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been exploring whether there's a role for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in Australia.

Currently, the RBA is engaged in a pilot program which commenced in July, and is expected to end in the middle of 2023, that explores use cases and business models that could support the issuance of CBDC's.

The pilot CBDC is called the eAUD, and is a liability of the RBA, and denominated in Australian dollars.

Read more: BitcoinCBDCRBADigital currencyEl SalvadorFinancial StandardReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Members want super funds to adopt crypto: Survey
Challenger launches new alternatives fund
RBA downplays exchange rate inflationary impacts
Financial stability risks escalate: RBA
Future Fund proves resilience to market shocks
Small wins for some pensioners
Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust
Members stick with dud super funds
Link seeks to offload Fund Solutions
Household Capital partners with Genworth

Editor's Choice

Breach reporting improvements needed: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just 6% of licensees lodged a breach report in the first nine months of the reportable situations regime, with ASIC raising concerns that licensees still lack the systems and policies to identify and address issues.

Jones progresses green finance standards

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has committed to working with the finance industry to establish national standards for a green taxonomy that will define sustainable finance in Australia.

Challenger launches new alternatives fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Challenger has launched the Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund, seeking to deliver positive absolute returns in excess of the cash rate, regardless of the market environment.

Ironbark to distribute Robeco products

CHLOE WALKER
A strategic partnership will see Ironbark Asset Management offer Robeco's emerging conservative equity, global developed sustainable enhanced index equity and SDG credit income strategies to wholesale investors in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.